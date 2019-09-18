Germany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson have taken the US line on the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying it was "clear" Iran was behind the strikes. However, the three governments called for diplomacy.
Germany, Britain and France said on Monday Iran was behind the attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month and called on Tehran to avoid further "provocation."
"It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other explanation," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Read more: Saudi oil strike: Iran pursuing 'strategy of escalation'
But the three European powers — all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew — stressed that diplomacy was the answer to avoid a potential conflict in the Middle East.
"The time has come for Iran to accept a long term negotiation framework for its nuclear program, as well as regional security issues, which include its missile programs," the statement read.
"We call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and escalation," it continued. "The attacks also highlight the need for a de-escalation in the region, for sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement with all sides."
The statement is likely to pile pressure on Iran after the United States and Saudi Arabia already blamed Tehran for being behind the September 14 attack that temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom's oil output.
Iran-aligned Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen claimed credit for the sophisticated air attack, but US officials have said it was likely launched from Iran or Iraq. Iran has denied any involvement, saying that the Houthi rebels "have every reason to retaliate" for the Saudi-led coalition's bombardment of their country.
cw/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
