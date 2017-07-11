Germany's forests decimated by insects, drought

Around 32 million cubic meters (1,130 million cubic feet) of wood damaged by insects had to be removed from Germany's forests in 2019, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.

That total is three times higher than the 11 million cubic meters that was destroyed in 2018, and an almost sixfold increase on the 6 million cubic meters felled due to pests in 2017.

"In recent years, the native forests have suffered from drought and hot spells," the Wiesbaden-based statisticians said.

"Pests like bark beetle can multiply increasingly quickly in already weakened trees."

Beetle-infested trees have to be cut down to prevent the pest from spreading through entire forests.

Read more: Foresters fighting to save Germany's threatened woodlands

Alarming forest decay

The statistics office pointed out that more and more trees were also showing signs of drought stress, such as drooping leaves and thinning crowns. And then there are other threats such as storms, wildfires, snowfall and fungal infestations.

Last year, timber damaged by insects and other threats accounted for two-thirds of all felling in German forests, compared to 20% in 2010. Most of the species cut down — 83% — were conifers such as spruce, fir, pine and larch.

Watch video 04:56 Share Restoring the German forest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PiAT Restoring the German forest

Experts have warned that climate change and the proliferation of insects like the bark beetle are having a catastrophic impact on native forests.

"This combination did not exist before," Michael Müller, forest protection expert at the Technical University of Dresden, said.

"We are currently experiencing the most serious forest damage … since the beginning of regulated sustainable forest care and management, so more than 200 years ago."

Forests in Germany Bavarian Forest National Park The treetop path near Neuschönau leads the visitors over 1.3 kilometers to undreamt-of heights and opens uniquely beautiful views over the landscape of the Bavarian Forest, especially from the 44 meter high tree tower. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

Forests in Germany Berchtesgaden National Park It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.

Forests in Germany Black Forest National Park Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

Forests in Germany Jasmund National Park It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

Forests in Germany Müritz National Park Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

Forests in Germany The Elbe Riverscape An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

Forests in Germany Harz Mountains This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

Forests in Germany Hainich National Park The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

Forests in Germany Northern Upper Palatinate Forest Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

Forests in Germany Spessart A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)



nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)