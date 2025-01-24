Julian Nagelsmann extends Germany contract

German men's football coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract until 2028. Nagelsmann's side won hearts, but not the trophy, at their home Euro 2024 and are now looking to World Cup 2026.

A short-term gig has turned into a long term project for Julian Nagelsmann. Initally hired as a temporary coach in April 2024, the Germany men's football coach has now extended his contract by two years, having signed a new deal that runs to 2028 on Friday.

Nagelsmann signed the contract at the 125th celebrations of his employers the DFB (German FA) in Leipzig, where he previously managed RB Leipzig. His other club coaching jobs include Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Winning back the public

Under his command, the Germany men's team has won back some public affection after a difficult few years that featured embarrassing early exits from World Cup 2018, under Joachim Löw, and World Cup 2022, under Hansi Flick. Germany reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 before losing to eventual winner Spain.

"We have all created something together, fans, team and coaching team, that we now want to successfully develop further. We want to win titles together," he said in a statement.

Shortly before the tournament in Germany last summer, Nagelsmann extended his deal to include the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Now, he will also remain in charge for Euro 2028, to be hosted by Britain and Ireland.

Work still to be done for Nagelsmann

"When I joined the DFB in September 2023, I couldn't have imagined being national coach beyond the home European Championship. Our big goal was a successful tournament," he said.

"But I also couldn't have imagined back then what the national team means to people in Germany. How many hearts it reaches and moves. The fantastic feedback that we all received every day, not just me, shows us that we are on the right path together. And it's not over yet."

Germany's next fixtures are against Italy in a two-legged Nations League quarterfinal which will confirm their qualifying path to World Cup 2026.

