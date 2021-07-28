Germany floods: The challenge of waste disposal

After the water subsided, household waste, furniture, and electrical appliances filled the streets like barricades as residents cleared out their flooded homes. Fridges filled with yesterday's grocery shopping, washing machines, and sofas piled up. Books, photo albums, records, all coated in a thick layer of oily mud.

Almost two weeks later, and the streets in the town of Ahrweiler are largely clear of debris, the buildings slowly becoming more recognizable as their quaint former self.

Authorities sought to quickly remove bulky waste from the streets due to growing hygiene concerns, as well as obstructions to vital traffic. For some residents, however, waste removal is also part of coming to terms with the catastrophe.

Ahrweiler resident Kroll says it's a huge relief that the garbage has been moved

"It's a huge relief that the garbage has been moved," says one resident, Ms Kroll (who did not wish to give her full name, Eds.). Just a week ago, a fridge stood in front of her parents' house, alphabet magnets still attached. Scrawled on the door were the words: "Thank God we're alive. "

"You don't walk by every day anymore and see what you've lost. There's a sense of closure that comes with that," Kroll says. "You're not constantly looking and thinking, 'Maybe there's still something there I could save'."

Though the streets are largely clear, much of the bulky waste is yet to reach a recycling facility. Instead, it's been moved to decentralized locations on the edge of town.

One of the biggest challenges is finding space for unprecedented amounts of waste.

An interim solution: Refuse has been piled up alongside the road leading out of Ahrweiler

Environmental Action Germany association (DUH) has warned that the mounds of homeware should be stored on solid ground, such as concrete, to prevent pollutants from seeping into the groundwater. This would limit the environmental impact of the excess waste.

Marieke Hoffmann, DUH project leader for recycling management, says the impact of large amounts of refuse in flooded areas lies directly in waste disposal, as well as the environmental pollution caused by the procurement of new products.

"To protect our natural resources, if possible, undamaged items such as metal furniture, bicycles or dishes should be cleaned, repaired if necessary and reused."

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods The devastation left by flooding The water is slowly receding, but the disaster is far from over. In devastated riverside towns in Germany, people are only slowly working their way through dealing with what the flood has left behind: bulks of mud and piles of rubbish.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Unlivable homes The flood completely destroyed Jutta Schelleckes' apartment. She and her injured husband had been living in the mess for two days before firefighters arrived and decided to escort them out of their apartment and help them find shelter. Jutta is only one of the thousands of citizens whose homes have become uninhabitable.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Racing against time What used to be people's furniture and household items has now turned into waste that fills up the streets. If not removed quickly, the waste can hinder rescue operations and impose safety risks to relief workers and residents. The mud can dry into a rock-hard surface that glues rubble to the streets.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Tons of waste and garbage to be removed With volunteers' help, residents have started to clean up their battered homes and shops. Garbage trucks drive back and forth to remove the aftermath's waste from the streets. In Trier, one of the severely affected regions, 14,000 tons of flood waste was collected during the weekend, the spokesperson of the region's waste management association told public broadcaster SWR.

Returning home after Germany's deadly floods Solidarity comes to the rescue In addition to an army of volunteers in disaster zones, countless solidarity initiatives were created to collect donations. The flow of donations quickly became overwhelming, to the extent that several aid organizations announced they have no more capacity to receive more donations. While the COVID pandemic has kept people apart, the disaster has brought communities in the region together. Author: Monir Ghaedi



Team effort

Like much of the recovery in the flood-hit regions, waste removal has been a joint effort. Local building contractors, farmers, and the fire brigade have joined forces with waste management companies that are being stretched to their limits.

Some companies like RSAG, a waste management company in the Rhein-Sieg area, had to deal with the flooding themselves.

"Initially, we couldn't pick up any waste. Our collection vehicles were stuck in the water and the storage facilities were underwater too," says RSAG public affairs officer Christof Gerharz.

Ralf Schäfer is repurposing his compost facility to help dispose other waste

Collection trucks are back in action, picking up thousands of tons of waste. Extra personnel has also been called in to work weekends.

But there is no end in sight. RSAG is expecting a second wave as people throw out the more bulky waste. "Some people in these affected areas are only now returning from their vacation to sort out their homes. On top of that, you have this huge, decentralized location. We really can't say how long it will take."

Ralf Schäfer is currently repurposing his compost facility in nearby Müttinghoven to help ease the strain on other facilities.

The stench from the mud-soaked waste hangs in the air. "Usually the smell of the compost isn't a problem. But this stuff from the floods, you can smell way beyond the facility," says Schäfer.

"But where else is it going to go?" he asks. In front of the mountain range of waste, a tiny green machine, the "Terminator," gets to work on making waste more compact before it's sent to an incinerator.

'Terminator' is the nickname for the machine that crushes the waste to make it more compact

Under normal circumstances, the bulky waste would also be separated. "But a lot of what we've been receiving in the last week has been damaged to such an extent that it's just made smaller and put in the incinerator," says Andre Lotz, chief executive of waste and recycling service AVG Cologne.

"We take out the iron, of course, and wood that's still worth saving. But the problem is that so much of the wood from the flood-hit areas is just too wet. "

In the meantime, some of the waste is being transferred to dry before being incinerated. Lotz expects the entire waste disposal process to last for months.

"The facilities that already exist obviously weren't made with this kind of catastrophe in mind. We just can't plan at the moment for how much more is coming. "

Illegal scrap collectors

While most volunteers have been welcome to help transport waste and debris, local police in the flooded areas also have their eye on people who say they've come to lend a helping hand, but are really just looking to make money from bulky waste.

"We've had to file 10 criminal charges for theft of metal and electrical appliances from waste piles, for example, but also a washing machine or tools that were stood out to dry," says police super intendant Marcel Dilling in the Märkischer Kreis area. Few of the scrap collectors could provide a permit for waste collection, he adds.

Since police presence was stepped up, the number of vehicles illegally collecting bulky waste in the areas seems to have reduced, says Dilling.

Well-intentioned helpers, however, have been overwhelmed by the gratitude from residents in the affected areas — some of whom have hoisted banners on make-shift flagpoles, thanking volunteers and rescue services.

"When the first big mountain of waste was gone, it felt like Christmas," says Ahrweiler resident Carmen Peitz-von-der-Eichen.

She and her partner are already preparing for the next challenge. "We've started searching through bags of things we've tried to save. When it comes to rebuilding, there'll likely be a shortage of tools," she says.

"We'll need every hammer and every saw."

