Germany floods: Six dead, 50 missing as storms lash western states

At least six people have died in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate amid heavy rains and flooding, local police said on Thursday.

About 50 people were missing after six houses collapsed in Germany’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate following hours of torrential rain. About 25 more buildings in the Schuld region were at the risk of caving in, local police said.

"We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued," a spokesperson for the Koblenz police said.

"There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing," the spokesperson said.

Heavy rains lashed western Germany on Wednesday, causing massive property damage and prompting mass evacuations. Several motorways were closed.

Rhineland-Palatinate’s Vulkaneifel district was forced to declare a state of emergency as several areas were not accessible due to the torrential rain.

"The situation is very serious, we have many flooded roads and villages that are no longer accessible," District Administrator Julia Gieseking said from the town of Daun late Wednesday.

She said the state of emergency would allow the military to join relief efforts.

The German Weather Service has warned that southwestern parts of the country could expect heavy rainstorms on Thursday, with continuous downpour until Friday evening.

The premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, expressed her sympathy for the flooding victims.

"The storms have hit our state hard. I'm worried for everyone who is in danger," she wrote in a tweet.

