Germany floods: Dozens missing as houses collapse due to torrential rain

Close to 30 people are missing on Thursday after six houses collapsed in Germany’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate due to heavy rain and flooding.

About 25 more buildings in the Schuld region were at the risk of caving in, local police said.

Heavy rains lashed western Germany on Wednesday, causing massive property damage and prompting mass evacuations. Several motorways were closed.

Rhineland-Palatinate’s Vulkaneifel district was forced to declare a state of emergency as several areas were not accessible due to the torrential rain.

"The situation is very serious, we have many flooded roads and villages that are no longer accessible," District Administrator Julia Gieseking said from the town of Daun late Wednesday.

She said the state of emergency would allow the military to join relief efforts.

The German Weather Service has warned that southwestern parts of the country could expect heavy rainstorms on Thursday, with continuous downpour until Friday evening.

