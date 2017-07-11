Germany floods: Death toll mounts as Merkel visits hard-hit region

Parts of western Germany continue to reel from the devastation of massive flooding, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel promises government assistance to ravaged communities.

So far, at least 160 people have died in Germany since the floods began on Wednesday, according to police.

The state of Rhineland-Palatinate alone has recorded 112 fatalities from the flooding. Dozens have also been killed in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hundreds of members of the German military have been deployed to help with rescue efforts. German police contacted 700 missing people on Sunday, but dozens are still unaccounted for.

DW correspondents witness destruction, cleanup efforts

Several DW correspondents reported on the destruction from the flooding and the resulting cleanup efforts.

DW's Giulia Saudelli visited the flood-hit village of Schuld on Sunday, which was also the site of Merkel's visit. The town of just over 700 people is located in the Eifel region, near the Belgian border.

"One can see the devastation and destruction that the water has brought through the town," Saudelli said.

"Some of the houses that were closer to the river have been completely swept away. Houses further back away from the water are destroyed up to the second floor; some are completely gutted and filled with mud and debris," she added.

Survivors of the flooding are unsure if they will ever be able to return to their homes.

Flood survivor Vera David waited for over 24 hours for emergency personnel on the top floor of her home, which has now been ruined by the floodwaters.

"There are so many dead. It is unbelievable," David told DW.

DW reporter Kate Brady reported this weekend on football fans who have traveled to devastated regions to assist in the cleanup efforts.

Merkel promises help to ravaged communities

Merkel promised financial aid to devastated communities during her visit to Schuld on Sunday, and described the flooding as "terrifying." She toured the town alongside Rhineland-Palatinate state Premier Malu Dreyer.

"Germany is a strong country," Merkel said. "We will stand up to this force of nature, in the short term, but also in the medium and long term."

"We have to hurry up, we have to speed up the fight against climate change," the chancellor added.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet called for a "swift national response" to the flooding during an interview with public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk on Sunday. He warned that "rebuilding will take months, if not years."

"We have to build dams, retention basins, reservoirs, to renaturalize land — protection not just along the Rhine, but also on the large and many small rivers all over the country," he said.

Bavaria, Austria also impacted by flooding

The southern German state of Bavaria, along with neighboring Austria, were also impacted by the flooding.

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder visited the region of Berchtesgadener Land on Sunday, which had declared an emergency due to the floodwaters.

"Within a few seconds people lost everything — first in the west and now here. Rapid help is needed in this crisis. Many thanks to all the rescue crews, you've done superhuman work," Söder tweeted. He also called for Germany to implement a more accelerated climate policy.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed praise for rescue workers, as parts of the country, such as the town of Hallein, deal with floodwaters.

"I would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who are doing everything to help! We will not leave those affected alone and support them in rebuilding," Kurz tweeted.

Belgium death toll rises, as rescue operations come to an end

Belgium's confirmed death toll from the flooding rose to 31 on Sunday, but officials have ordered an end to rescue operations. The country's crisis center said cleanup operations are now the focus.

One of Belglum's most famous chocolate factories was forced to halt operations on Sunday due to heavy rainfall.

German floods and political moments Helmut Schmidt, Hamburg, 1962 The colossal North Sea flood of February 1962 killed over 300 people and left tens of thousands in Germany's port city of Hamburg without shelter. It was a crucial turning point in the career of future Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, then interior minister of the city state. His handling of the crisis, particularly his decision to draft in soldiers to help, gained him nationwide popularity.

German floods and political moments Helmut Kohl, Brandenburg, 1997 The "eternal chancellor" was in the final phase of his tenure when he visited the eastern state of Brandenburg in 1997 after massive flooding along the River Oder. Sometimes dubbed the Einheitsflut, "unity flood", the disaster is often considered the first national crisis to test the solidarity between the newly reunified East and West Germanys.

German floods and political moments Gerhard Schröder, Grimma, 2002 The fortunes of Gerhard Schröder turned round when the rains fell in Saxony in the summer of 2002, when deadly floods affected Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With his election campaign ailing, the Social Democrat chancellor donned wellington boots and portrayed himself as a crisis manager in the small eastern town of Grimma. He won the election by the barest of margins a month later.

German floods and political moments Edmund Stoiber, Passau, 2002 His opponent, Edmund Stoiber, chancellor candidate for the CDU/CSU, was caught cold by Schröder's trip – he was actually on holiday in northern Germany when the disaster struck. He only arrived in the affected area a few days later, and complained bitterly of his competitor's "flood tourism."

German floods and political moments Angela Merkel, Neu Garge, 2006 Angela Merkel visited flood regions several times during her chancellorship. The first major flood of her tenure came in March and April 2006, again around the River Elbe in Saxony. The disaster struck just a few months after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in the US, when George W. Bush came under attack for failing to organize an adequate response. Merkel made sure to avoid the same criticism.

German floods and political moments Angela Merkel, Dresden, 2013 Eastern and southern Germany were hit again by extreme floods in the summer of 2013, this time a few months before an election. The historic center of Dresden was threatened as the Elbe burst its banks in widespread flooding that hit much of Central Europe. Merkel visited affected regions in Saxony and Bavaria, promising federal aid.

German floods and political moments Armin Laschet, Hagen, 2021 CDU chancellor candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia cancelled all other appointments to visit the badly affected city of Hagen in his state. The political stakes are high, as the deadly floods are being linked to climate change, and Laschet has a reputation as a protector of the state's coal industry, which could potentially damage his campaign.

German floods and political moments Olaf Scholz, Bad Neuenahr, 2021 The Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz also appeared in the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate after the floods hit, alongside state premier and party colleague Malu Dreyer (SPD). Though his party is trailing in the polls a long way behind Armin Laschet's CDU, Scholz, as the current German finance minister, was able to promise immediate federal aid for the flood-stricken regions.

German floods and political moments Angela Merkel, Schuld, 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the hard-hit village of Schuld in western Germany's Eifel region on July 18. She assured locals of her support and said she would visit again in August, ahead of the country's federal elections in September. Author: Ben Knight



Seehofer to visit impacted regions

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is expected to visit the hard-hit areas of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday.

The interior minister will visit the Steinbachtal Dam in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Euskirchen, which is at risk of breaching. He will also visit a hospital in the ravaged area of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate.

