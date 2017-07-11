Germany floods: Angela Merkel visits hard-hit North Rhine-Westphalia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting some of the worst affected areas in North-Rhine Westphalia on Tuesday following last week's floods in the region.

Armin Laschet, the state's premier and a possible successor to Merkel, will join the chancellor as they witness firsthand the destruction in the town of Bad Münstereifel in the Euskirchen district.

Merkel had previously visited affected areas in Rhineland-Palatinate, where floods were confirmed to have killed 117 people as of Monday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the death toll by late Tuesday morning stood at 47, but dozens more are still unaccounted for in both states so the figure could still rise.

Angela Merkel visits a food distribution warehouse in Bad Münstereifel

One person is confirmed to have died in Bavaria as a result of the floods.

Merkel meets locals and helpers

Merkel spoke to representatives of aid organizations and helpers, as well as residents. She visited a food distribution warehouse providing supplies to those who have been affected.

The government has said it is working on a huge financial aid package for the affected region

Meanwhile, top German officials have defended their handling of the country's worst flooding in decades, rejecting criticism that they did not do enough to warn locals in hard-hit areas of the country.

jsi/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP)