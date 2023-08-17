  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany: Flooding disrupts flights at Frankfurt Airport

24 minutes ago

A deluge on the runway meant some people were unable to disembark from planes that had already landed. Some 70 flights were cancelled in total, as central Germany saw heavy rains and lightning strikes aplenty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VFzc
Lightning in Frankfurt am Main
Heavy rains and a barrage of lightning caused problems at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday nightImage: Arne Dedert/dpa/picture alliance

Due to heavy rainfalls over Frankfurt, dozens of flights were canceled at Germany's largest airport on Wednesday.

By late evening, large amounts of water had collected in areas of the runway, leaving passengers stuck on planes that had landed, but unable to disembark.

A video from the airport circulated on social media, showing planes parked in significant standing water, while lightning flashed in the background.

 

According to the Frankfurt Airport website, some 70 flights had been canceled as a result of the inclement weather.

For more than two hours, ground handling was brought to a standstill, an airport spokesman confirmed.

Flight diversions and cancellations

In terms of take-offs and landings, Frankfurt Airport shuts down at 11 p.m. local time (2100 UTC)  but under exceptional circumstances such as Wednesday's, this can be extended to midnight to ease delays, cancellations and congestion the following day.

More than 23 planned arrivals were diverted away from Frankfurt, mid-air, due to the night flight ban and the flooded situation on the ground.

According to initial estimates by Frankfurt Airport, well over a thousand passengers were affected.

Holding back the floodwaters

Weather service issues warning for Hesse

The German Weather Service (DWD) had issued a warning for the whole of the state of Hesse with heavy thunderstorms predicted for Wednesday evening.

Rain, gale-force winds and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms caused numerous fire department deployments in the central German state of Hesse, where the airport is located.

Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, the the weather office had reported rainfall amounts of up to 60 liters per square meter in some parts of the region.

Meteorologists recorded more than 25,000 lightning strikes in a one hour period, local public broadcaster Hessische Rundfunk reported.

Gale-force winds of 81 kilometers per hour (60 mph) occurred in Griesheim, and 71 kilometers per hour were reached in Offenbach.

jsi/rs (dpa, DW sources)

Can solar geoengineering cool the planet?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A snowplow clears a layer of thick ice from a street in Reutlingen, Germany on August 4, 2023

German city sends in snowplows after summer hailstorm

German city sends in snowplows after summer hailstorm

Around 250 workers took several hours to clear up to 30 centimeters of ice following the surprise hailstorm in the southwestern German city of Reutlingen.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 5, 2023
Passengers look to see if their flights will be departing from Munich Airport

Transport woes hit Germany ahead of Monday strikes

Transport woes hit Germany ahead of Monday strikes

Travelers in Germany are bracing for transport mayhem ahead of a nationwide transport strike on Monday. Passengers at Munich and Frankfurt airports already faced disruption on Sunday.
Cars and TransportationMarch 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A granary destroyed in a Russian drone attack at night is seen in a Danube port

Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Who are the Libyan militias fighting in Tripoli?

Who are the Libyan militias fighting in Tripoli?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Students sit on floor at the Great India Talent School

India: How a tribal school in Tripura is opening new doors

India: How a tribal school in Tripura is opening new doors

Society9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests - reports

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests - reports

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina at a crossroads ahead of fall elections

Argentina at a crossroads ahead of fall elections

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage