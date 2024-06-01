Germany: Flood concerns in Bavaria, Baden Württemberg

Some areas have been evacuated and residents have been urged to avoid basements due to relentless rain. The two southern German states are expecting storms to continue during the weekend.

Residents in Germany's southern states of Bavaria and Baden Württemberg have been urged to be careful, with some even being evacuated, amid ongoing storms.

The district of Günzburg in Bavaria has warned of a flood and declared a state of emergency, as a result of the continuous rainfall. Campsites on the Günz, Kammel and Mindel rivers were evacuated on Friday evening.

"We are taking the situation very seriously", said District Administrator Hans Reichhart.

Residents of Bavaria, Baden Württemberg asked to evacuate

An apartment building in Lindau, Bavaria was evacuated on Friday evening as a precautionary measure. Water had made its way into the building, a spokeswoman for the city said, increasing the risk of a short circuit.

Residents were bussed into a gym hall where they would stay the night.

Some 1,300 in the Lake Constance district of Baden Württemberg were also asked to leave their homes due to the risk of flooding.

The fire department has urged residents to avoid basement areas.

The two German states are expecting the dangerous storms and floods to continue throughout the weekend, with the chance of moving north-eastward within the country.

