 Germany: Flight shaming ′not to blame′ for drop in domestic fliers | News | DW | 25.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Flight shaming 'not to blame' for drop in domestic fliers

The number of passengers taking domestic German flights has fallen for the second year in a row. The industry says the drop is not due to environmental concerns despite a Swedish campaign of flight shaming or flygskam.

Flugzeuge der Lufthansa in Hamburg Deutschland (Reuters)

For the second year in a row, the number of passengers on German domestic flights has declined, according to data from the German Airports Association (ADV), as reported by the news service Tagesschau on Saturday.

The number of domestic passengers in 2019 fell by 1.9% from the year before to 47.1 million. In 2018, passenger figures fell by 0.8%

Figures have dropped continually since August last year, the association said. 

Read more: To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

The number of passengers on domestic flights in 2019 was just 1% greater than the figures from a decade ago.

Watch video 05:56

Aviation expert says Boeing 737 may never fly again

Meager growth internationally

The number of passengers on international connecting flights was up, though growth has slowed.

Last year, 244.3 million passengers made international connections in Germany, an increase of 1.5% over the year before, the slowest growth in six years.

The ADV said a strike by Germanwings pilots at the end of 2019 was partly responsible for the low figures. 

Higher costs and greater competition also played a role, they said. Some airlines, like Easyjet, Ryanair, and Eurowings, reduced the number of flights offered last year. 

A slowing global economy and high oil prices also had an effect.

Not due to 'flight shaming'

The ADV said the drop in passengers was not related to increased concern over the link between climate change and CO2 emissions from flying or so-called flight shaming.

"Negative influences are growing," the association had said in December, referring to troubles within the industry and global economic trends. 

The German Aviation Association (BDL) told DW there were two reasons for the drop in domestic passenger demand.

"The first is the cooling global economy — declining global trade and trade conflicts. Secondly, the insolvencies of Germania and Air Berlin," BDL said in a statement, adding excess capacity from both airlines had been withdrawn from the market.

Read more: Next time you fly for vacation, buy your right to pollute

Frankfurt Airport reported the greatest number of total passengers of any German airport last year, serving just over 70 million, followed by the airports in Munich, Dusseldorf, and Berlin-Tegel.

  • Palm beach on the Fuvahmulah Atoll in the Maldives (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Dream destination, but climate nightmare

    A return flight from Germany to the Maldives (8,000 km each way; about 5,000 miles) has an effect on the climate equivalent to releasing more than five tons of carbon dioxide per person, Germany's Environment Agency (UBA) says. A mid-range car would release the same amount after driving 25,000 km.

  • Condensation strips in the sky (photo: picture alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    More than just CO2

    Flying at high altitudes releases more than just carbon dioxide. Condensation trails turn into thin and wispy 'cirrostratus' clouds, which, depending on the position of the sun and the earth's surface, can cool or warm the ground beneath it. Nitrogen oxides released from planes into sunlight also contribute to the greenhouse gas ozone, which warms the planet.

  • Sausages on a charcoal grill (photo: picture alliance)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Eat sausages or fly?

    Our daily lives warm the planet. Heating, electricity, clothing and food all form part of our carbon footprints. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, UBA recommends each German emits about a ton of carbon dioxide in total — regardless if through flying or eating sausages.

  • Flying low over a house

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying low

    Air traffic doesn't just hurt the global climate — it also has local effects. The sound of aircrafts flying low overhead makes people more at risk of heart attacks, for example. Children who live near airports struggle to concentrate. And local air quality suffers from pollutants such as nitrogen oxides.

  • Petrol station (photo: EPA/LUIS FORRA)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Untaxed fuel

    Flying is subsidized more than other modes of transport. Aviation kerosene, which is used as jet fuel, is not taxed in the EU. In Germany, cross-border flights are exempt from value-added tax. Through that, the government waived more than €4.7 billion of tax revenue in 2012, according to the latest data by UBA.

  • Ryanair plane in flight (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Government and staff costs

    The costs of air travel are often subsidized on the ground. Taxpayers' money is often spent on building new airports, a form of indirect subsidy. And budget airlines such as Ryanair have come under fire for saving money through imposing poor working conditions on their staff.

  • Man in suit on the beach (photo: Fotolia)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying as a new form of imperialism?

    Only about 20% of the world population has ever flown. According to climate justice movement Stay Grounded, a minority of highly mobile people who are rich and educated cause 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by flying.

    Author: Jeannette Cwienk (an)


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Seven things you must know about flying

As summer comes around, holidaymakers pack their suitcases and jet off abroad — often in search of warmer temperatures. But those flights heat the planet. What are the costs of flying? (16.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aviation expert says Boeing 737 may never fly again  

Related content

Flugzeug am Abendhimmel

To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel 24.01.2020

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution?

Flugzeug der Fluggesellschaft Eurowings

Serbia, Kosovo agree to restart commercial flights in diplomatic milestone 20.01.2020

If implemented, the agreement would allow for the first direct air travel between the two countries since 1998. The plan is contingent on Kosovo lifting a 100% tax on Serbian goods.

Flugzeug Kondensstreifen Frankfurt am Main Emissionshandel Verschmutzungsrechte EU

Flight shame: Climate-conscious migrants face environmental dilemma 22.11.2019

As activists such as Greta Thunberg boycott flying and airlines come under fire for carbon emissions, diaspora communities grapple with the choice between stepping on a plane and cutting physical family ties.

Advertisement