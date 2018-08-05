Germany: Fire breaks out near train tracks in Siegburg, injuring dozens

Hundreds of firefighters battled for hours on Tuesday to contain a fire that broke out in the western German town of Siegburg, located near the city of Bonn.

The fire started in a grassy area near a key railway route, quickly spreading to nearby houses and shutting down rail traffic for several hours.

Dozens injured in blaze:

At least 28 people were injured in the fire, three of whom were in a serious condition, according to local officials.

Among the injured were 20 local residents, three firefighters and five police officers.

Over 520 firefighters took part in the operation, with emergency crews using a police water cannon vehicle and a helicopter to control the blaze.

Nine houses were severely damaged, with pictures showing some attics caved in.

Firefighters worked for hours in the heat, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius in Siegburg

Crews faced 'a wall of fire'

The fire broke out near the train tracks in Siegburg, quickly spreading up a bone-dry, grassy embankment towards nearby houses.

"The first responders were basically faced with a wall of fire," one fire department spokesperson told news agency dpa.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing. Local officials earlier said they suspected that sparks from a train traveling on the tracks may have started the blaze, but later emphasized that other factors could have caused the fire.

Train traffic halted: A high-traffic train track runs through Siegburg, servicing a busy, high-speed ICE train line that runs from the city of Cologne to Frankfurt. German rail company Deutsche Bahn told travelers in a statement that delays on the Cologne-Frankfurt route could last into Wednesday.

Fire aided by drought conditions: An ongoing heat wave and drought in Germany and other areas of Europe contributed to the spread of the massive fire. The heat has hit farmers particularly hard, with numerous crops damaged and poor harvests expected.

Temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in Siegburg on Tuesday with the area seeing little to no rainfall in weeks. "When it's 39 degrees, these things can spread quickly," a fire department spokesperson said.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Europe strips off Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Racing against the clock The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Paradise goes up in flames Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Heat makes great escape worse As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe The coast is no escape Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Foods prices likely to rise German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Spray fountains keep Parisians cool Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour. Author: Nik Martin



rs/aw (AFP, dpa)