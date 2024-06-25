Germany finds population less than previously thought

Germany's population grew slightly less rapidly between 2011 and 2022 than previously assumed. While it did increase, a census found the country had fewer people than had been assumed.

Germany's population was 82.7 million in a census published on Tuesday, with 1.4 million fewer residents than previously assumed.

The shortfall was particularly marked when it came to the foreign population, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced.

How do the numbers look?

The figures reveal that the population grew by around 2.5 million between the 2011 census and the 2022 census — less than had been expected.

The census determines the population figures of all 10,786 municipalities in Germany. In 56% of those, there were at least one percent fewer people living when the census took place on May 15, 2022.

The deviation was particularly marked for Cologne, where 5.6% percent fewer people than assumed. were living when the census took place.

According to the 2022 census, there are significantly more women (42.05 million) than men (40.72 million) living in Germany.

Meanwhile the census 43.1 million apartments are available to people — with an average of 94.4 square meters.

The basic rent is €7.28 per square meter; with people living cheapest in Saxony-Anhalt at €5.38 and most expensive in Hamburg at €9.16.

Theories about foreigner shortfall

The statistics counted 71.8 million citizens with German citizenship and 10.9 million foreigners. Meanwhile, 18.14 million people in Germany had a migration history.

Some 10.9 million foreigners lived in Germany in 2022, about a million fewer than previously reported.

The President of the Bavarian State Office for Statistics, Thomas Gössl, said one theory for the shortfall was that some foreigners may not have deregistered in Germany before moving back abroad to spend their retirement. He also cited a high level of mobility in refugee movements.

The cut-off date for the new census data is shortly after Russia's attack on Ukraine, which triggered a large refugee movement.

rc/rmt (dpa, AFP, KNA, Reuters)