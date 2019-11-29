 Germany: Finance minister proposes billions for debt-ridden towns | News | DW | 21.12.2019

News

Germany: Finance minister proposes billions for debt-ridden towns

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz proposed helping German towns burdened by debt with a "one-off" payment. The move hints at a possible break with Berlin's long-standing "black-zero" policy and resistance to spending.

An excavator works at a construction site in Duisburg, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini )

Germany's most in-the-red towns could soon get help from the government, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

In an interview with the Funke media group, Scholz said Berlin "has signaled its willingness" to help remove a €40 billion ($44 billion) debt from local authorities on a "one-off basis."

Out of Germany's 11,000 local authorities, Scholz said the plan concerns "around 2,500 cities and municipalities that are squeezed by so much debt that they can barely breathe."

Removing the debt would likely set local authorities up to spend more on much-needed infrastructure repairs and renovations on schools, kindergartens and swimming pools.

Most of the overindebted municipalities are located in states like North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland, which have been hit hard by deindustrialization.

Scholz added that "interest rates are favorable" for restructuring public debt.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Although he's center-left, Scholz has continued the no-new-debt policy of his conservative predecessor

Relaxing the 'black zero'?

The plans signal a possible shift in the German government's long-standing resistance to public spending.

The proposal would still need to be agreed with coalition partners German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives before coming into effect.

It's also likely to face pushback from the leaders of Germany's 16 states who may be resistant to channeling funds to financially troubled towns outside their states.

Scholz, a member of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), has largely maintained his predecessor Wolfgang Schäuble's so-called "black zero" — a policy of not taking on new debt.

Although Germany is proud of its balanced budget, the government has come under increasing pressure from economists and fellow European Union members to stimulate its economy with higher investments to ward off a possible recession.

rs/ng (AFP, dpa)

  • Black zero cake

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    Have your cake

    Germany's appreciation for penny-pinching to ensure it doesn't rack up fresh debt has elicited many wacky and bizarre homages. Seen here is a "black zero" cake presented to the state parliament of Lower Saxony by the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

  • Wolfgang Schäuble

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    Father of austerity

    Former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble is "the face" of the black zero. His 2014 financial plans led to Germany not taking on new debt for the first time since 1969, resulting in a balanced budget. It was achieved by financing spending hikes solely with revenues while reducing public debt.

  • A large model of a 'debt brake' is used in a demonstration in Berlin

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    The 'debt brake'

    Germany's constitution was amended to include a "debt brake," ("Schuldenbremse") in 2009, despite economists largely agreeing that it does not reduce economic volatility. German states are now not permitted to run any structural deficits, and the federal government can only run a structural deficit of less than 0.35% of GDP.

  • Baden-Württemberg Finance MInister Nils Schmid (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Weissbrod)

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    Debt or guilt?

    It is something of a linguistic testament to a cultural truth that the German word for debt, Schuld, is also the word for guilt. Germans are content to live with decaying infrastructure, renting instead of buying, and not having modern-style credit cards if it means reducing debt. Here, Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Nils Schmid celebrates the black zero with a statue.

  • A black zero leaning against a rolled-up government document (Imago Images/C. Ohde)

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    Black zero questioned

    As Germany is thought to be heading towards recession, the wisdom of a balanced budget is being challenged. Germany's resistance to spending and investing has created an economy with little room for innovation, expansion, or for startups to flourish. According to the keenly watched ifo Business Climate Index "not a single ray of light was to be seen in any of Germany’s key industries."

  • Someone holds up a black zero outside the German Ministry of Finance.

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    EU neighbors suffer

    Germany's penchant for a balanced budget not only hinders investment in Germany, it also impacts its neighbors. As an export-driven economy, Germany profits from exporting goods, but insufficient re-investment of all that extra capital, paired with a low-wage policy that stymies spending, means the surplus remains stubbornly high, at the expense of other EU countries.

  • Dusseldorf's 'debt-free' clock

    The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

    Point of pride

    Across Germany, being debt-free has been marked with several strange celebrations, including members of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) posing with a cardboard cut-out of a black zero with a smiley face, and the Finance Ministry for the central state of Hesse installing a large new black zero statute. Here, the city of Dusseldorf keeps a clock marking how many years it has been debt-free.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


German parliament passes record budget

The German parliament has passed a record budget for 2020, including defense spending that will bring it closer to the NATO 2% goal. The new budget also includes the first measures in the government's "climate package." (29.11.2019)  

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz defends spending after IMF criticism

Scholz rebuffed an International Monetary Fund complaint that Germany was not doing enough to stimulate the world economy. The center-left politician is an advocate of his predecessor's "black zero" policy. (13.04.2019)  

Does Germany need a stimulus package to cope with recession?

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has been mulling an economic stimulus package, should Europe's largest economy slide into a full-blown recession. It would mark a departure from a policy of balanced annual budgets. (21.08.2019)  

New IMF chief calls for Germany to spend on infrastructure

In her inaugural speech in Washington, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva pushed for a coordinated effort to fight the sluggish global economy, calling Germany to do its part and start spending more. (08.10.2019)  

What's special about Germany's public swimming pool culture

Dipping in the pool, snacking on french fries and ice cream, sunbathing in the park: That's how people spend a day at the "Freibad." Here's a look at some of the Germans' typical habits at outdoor public pools. (29.05.2019)  

Germany's Scholz seeks compromise on EU banking plan

The finance minister has said Berlin should support a common deposit insurance scheme, albeit with some caveats. With Brexit in mind, it is time for the EU to boost its efforts to "deepen and complete a banking union." (06.11.2019)  

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity

The "schwarze Null," or "black zero," has come to be the most visible symbol of what many see as Germany's national obsession with a balanced budget. (16.09.2019)  

Berlin Bundestag Rede Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel

German parliament passes record budget 29.11.2019

The German parliament has passed a record budget for 2020, including defense spending that will bring it closer to the NATO 2% goal. The new budget also includes the first measures in the government's "climate package."

Budget forecast for Germany 10.09.2019

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has expressed readiness to plow billions into the German economy if necessary. There are concerns afoot of a recession.

Deutschland BdT Hamburger Rathaus

Germany's desperate search for mayors 16.12.2019

Being mayor means a lot of work and a lot of annoyance, paired with little recognition or financial recompense. Although some people in Germany are still willing to take on the job, their number is growing smaller.

