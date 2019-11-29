 Germany: Fewer Islamists pose terror risk | News | DW | 21.12.2019

News

Germany: Fewer Islamists pose terror risk

The number of Islamists posing a terrorist risk in Germany has decreased, according to figures from Germany's Interior Ministry. One official put this down to increased vigilance following the 2016 Berlin terror attack.

German police at a christmas market

The threat from potential Islamist terrorists in Germany has decreased from last year, according to data from the German Interior Ministry.

A total of 679 extremist Muslims in Germany were considered to pose a terrorist risk at the beginning of November 2019, compared with 774 people at the start of July 2018, according to the ministry, which provided the data in response to a request published in German news agency dpa and weekly Die Zeit.

Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA)uses the word "Gefährder" (literally: "endangerer") in the context of politically motivated criminality to mean anyone who could potentially commit serious violence or carry out terror attacks.

Increased vigilance from German authorities

Armin Schuster, chairman of the Bundestag interior committee, said he believed it was due to an increased commitment to crack down on terror following the Berlin Christmas market terror attack in 2016 in which 12 people died.

Police showed radical Islamists that their activities were not going under the radar, due to the police policy of earlier intervention and contact with identified potential terrorists, said Schuster. This was not only happening at an earlier stage but also more often.

Searches and arrests at an earlier stage than in previous years and police were paying more attention to potential "lone-wolf" attackers, in addition to those acting as part of a network or a group, he added.

The data from the ministry comes as German authorities begin taking back Islamic State fightersfrom Turkey. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that each suspected Islamist deported by Turkey would be assessed in counter-terrorism centers run by the federal government and the individual states.

Watch video 02:52

Should Germany take back IS members in Syrian prisons?

Germany set to take charge of imam education locally

In a bid to reduce foreign influence on Islamic religious leaders, Germany is launching a new pilot project that educates imams locally. Experts say it is a positive step, but a more comprehensive approach is needed. (21.11.2019)  

Breitscheidplatz: A Christmas market like no other

The Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz is centrally located next to the Memorial Church, in the middle of shopping avenues. Three years ago it acquired sad notoriety when it became the target of an attack. (19.12.2019)  

Germany deported more than 90 'potential terrorists'

Since 2016, Germany has deported a number of people suspected of being willing or capable of carrying out terrorist attacks. The government figures were released in response to a parliamentary inquiry. (07.12.2019)  

Germany takes back 'Islamic State' mother and her three children from Syria

A German woman suspected of being an "Islamic State" member has been repatriated along with her three children, according to German media and a Kurdish official. A child from the US has gone through the same process. (23.11.2019)  

