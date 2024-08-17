  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas war
SocietyGermany

Germany: Ferris wheel catches fire at Leipzig music festival

August 18, 2024

A ferris wheel caught fire late Saturday at Leipzig's Highfield Festival, leading to more than 30 injuries, police said. The German Red Cross said two of the cases were serious.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jaVs
Ferris wheel burning at Leipzig music festival
A ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig, eastern GermanyImage: Str./dpa/picture alliance

A ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival on the outskirts of the city of Leipzig in the eastern German state of Saxony late on Saturday. 

Police said that more than 30 people were injured, but that preliminary indications were that these injuries were mostly comparatively mild cases of smoke inhalation. 

Germany's Red Cross however said that two people were more seriously hurt. 

Police said four officers were among those hurt. 

Ferris wheel on fire in Großpösna, Leipzig district, Germany
Smoke was seen billowing from the ferris wheel at the Highland Festival after the fire broke outImage: spm-gruppe/dpa/picture alliance

The ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT). 

The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

People look at smoke and ferris wheel on fire
Hundreds of festivalgoers witnessed the fire as it unfolded, many sharing images or videos onlineImage: Str./dpa/picture alliance

Many people at the scene captured images and videos and shared them online. 

The Highfield Festival describes itself as an Indie-Rock music festival and was set to close this Sunday. It was held in the Grosspösna outer suburb of Leipzig.

sdi/msh (dpa)