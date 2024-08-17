Germany: Ferris wheel catches fire at Leipzig music festival

A ferris wheel caught fire late Saturday at Leipzig's Highfield Festival, leading to more than 30 injuries, police said. The German Red Cross said two of the cases were serious.

A ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival on the outskirts of the city of Leipzig in the eastern German state of Saxony late on Saturday.

Police said that more than 30 people were injured, but that preliminary indications were that these injuries were mostly comparatively mild cases of smoke inhalation.

Germany's Red Cross however said that two people were more seriously hurt.

Police said four officers were among those hurt.

Smoke was seen billowing from the ferris wheel at the Highland Festival after the fire broke out Image: spm-gruppe/dpa/picture alliance

The ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT).

The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

Hundreds of festivalgoers witnessed the fire as it unfolded, many sharing images or videos online Image: Str./dpa/picture alliance

Many people at the scene captured images and videos and shared them online.

The Highfield Festival describes itself as an Indie-Rock music festival and was set to close this Sunday. It was held in the Grosspösna outer suburb of Leipzig.

sdi/msh (dpa)