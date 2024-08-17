Germany: Ferris wheel catches fire at Leipzig music festival

Germany: Ferris wheel catches fire at Leipzig music festivalAugust 18, 2024
A ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival on the outskirts of the city of Leipzig in the eastern German state of Saxony late on Saturday.
Police said that more than 30 people were injured, but that preliminary indications were that these injuries were mostly comparatively mild cases of smoke inhalation.
Germany's Red Cross however said that two people were more seriously hurt.
Police said four officers were among those hurt.
The ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT).
The cause of the fire was initially unclear.
Many people at the scene captured images and videos and shared them online.
The Highfield Festival describes itself as an Indie-Rock music festival and was set to close this Sunday. It was held in the Grosspösna outer suburb of Leipzig.
sdi/msh (dpa)