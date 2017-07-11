Germany: Fatal shooting at Heidelberg University

One woman was killed and three people injured in a shooting at Heidelberg University on Monday.

Police said at a press conference Monday evening that a man entered a university lecture hall with a double-barreled shotgun and another firearm as a class was running and opened fire.

Four people were wounded. One woman died several hours later in the hospital, the other victims suffered injures in the face, back and legs, police said.

What happened during the shooting?

Police in the southwestern German city said they recieved several emergency calls shortly after 12:20 p.m. They were able to respond quickly and were on scene within minutes. Over 400 police officers were involved in the subsequent investigation.

It was quickly determined that the shooter had acted alone and that there was no larger danger to the public.

The shooter was identified an 18-year-old student, who turned the weapon on himself after the shooting. Police said the suspect was found dead.

Police said they found a backpack belonging to the shooter containing a large amount of ammunition.

Police investigate near the scene of Monday's shooting in Heidelberg

Shooter unknown to police

No motive was released by police, and an investigation is ongoing into the suspect's background and how he acquired the weapons.

According to a preliminary investigation, the weapons were not licensed, and appear to have been acquired from abroad.

Police said the shooter was able to acquire the weapons without gun license, and that they found a proof of purchase for a weapon.

The police said the shooter was not known to police, and lived alone.

The man had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message shortly before the incident, saying that unspecified people would be "punished."

wmr/msh (dpa, AFP)