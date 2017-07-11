Germany: Fatal shooting at Heidelberg University

One woman was killed and three people injured in a shooting at Heidelberg University on Monday.

Police said at a press conference Monday evening that a man entered a university lecture hall with a double-barreled shotgun and another firearm as a class was running and opened fire.

Four people were wounded. A 23-year-old woman died several hours later in the hospital, the other victims suffered injures in the face, back and legs, police said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was shocked by the shooting.

"That one student has died of her injuries ... It tears my heart apart to learn of such news,'' Scholz said.

What happened during the shooting?

Police in the southwestern German city said they recieved several emergency calls shortly after 12:20 p.m. They were able to respond quickly and were on scene within minutes. Over 400 police officers were involved in the subsequent investigation.

It was quickly determined that the shooter had acted alone and that there was no larger danger to the public.

The shooter was identified an 18-year-old biology student, who turned the weapon on himself after the shooting. Police said the suspect was found dead.

Police said they found a backpack belonging to the shooter containing a large amount of ammunition.

Police investigate near the scene of Monday's shooting in Heidelberg

Shooter unknown to police

No motive was released by police, and an investigation is ongoing into the suspect's background and how he acquired the weapons.

According to a preliminary investigation, the weapons were not licensed, and appear to have been acquired from abroad.

Police said the shooter was able to acquire the weapons without a gun license, and that investigators found a proof of purchase for a weapon.

The police said the shooter was not known to police, and lived alone in nearby Mannheim.

The man had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his father shortly before the incident, saying that unspecified people would be "punished."

How have people reacted?

"My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and of course the students of Heidelberg University," Chancellor Scholz said.

Heidelberg Mayor Eckart Würzner said it was "hard to believe" that a shooting like this could happen in the city, which is located south of Frankfurt and has a population of around 130,000.

Heidelberg University is the oldest in Germany, and has over 30,000 students.

The deputy interior minister of Baden Würtemberg, Thomas Strobl, said that the worldwide scientific community was watching what happened Monday with "shock and empathy."

