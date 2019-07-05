Germany: Far-right Pegida supporters probed for condoning politician's murder

Prosecutors in Dresden have begun an investigation into Pegida supporters who scoffed at the murder of Walter Lübcke, likely at the hands of a far-right extremist. Supporters said he had it coming.
State prosecutors in the eastern German city of Dresden in Saxony announced on Friday that they had begun investigations against far-right activists for publicly condoning criminal activities. They left the door open to possible charges of incitement to violence and disparaging the name of a deceased person.
Spokesman Lorenz Haase said the State Prosecutors' Office had initiated the investigation on its own, adding that he could not say whether any further complaints had been filed.
The move came in reaction to interviews conducted by German public television channel ARD at a weekly anti-immigrant Pegida rally in Dresden on Monday.
Reporters from the monthly ARD show "Kontraste" asked supporters about their thoughts on the June murder of regional Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician Walter Lübcke and broadcast their reactions to a national audience on Thursday evening.
Read more: German issues in a nutshell: PEGIDA
Murder, 'a normal human reaction'
Several Pegida supporters who spoke with reporters were dismissive of the slain politician. One man, sporting an Alternative for Germany (AfD) t-shirt and key lanyard, called him a "traitor to his people."
Another called the murder "a normal human reaction," adding, "what comes around goes around."
Yet another claimed, "You have to thank Mrs. Merkel for Lübcke," claiming, "she stoked violence against politicians; she's responsible."
One last man brushed off the threat of right-wing violence saying, "compared to the threat of left-wing extremism, a murder every two or three years, carried out for whatever hateful reasons, is harmless."
'What kind of times are we living in?'
Reactions and condemnation were swift. North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet (CDU) asked on Twitter: "What kind of times are we living in when people openly condone murder in front of the camera?" Laschet added, "One shudders at this abyss."
Saxony's acting State Premier Martin Dulig of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) called for Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) to look into the statements. He said Pegida may pose a domestic security threat, adding, "These aren't 'concerned citizens,' they are paving the way for fascism."
Pegida, keeping investigators busy from the start
According to Saxony's state parliament, the judiciary there conducted some 198 investigations into Pegida speakers and supporters between late 2014 and September 2018. Some 25 cases involved dangerous bodily harm and the display of symbols from unconstitutional organizations.
Pegida (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident) was started in Dresden in 2014 in reaction to what adherents say is an Islamic invasion of the West.
The nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-Islamic, far-right group has held weekly demonstrations every Monday in Dresden for almost five years. Though the number of participants has dwindled of late, tens of thousands participated in 2015 rallies at the height of the so-called refugee crisis.
Supporter of Merkel's refugee policy
Walter Lübcke, who received death threats for his support of Chancellor Merkel's refugee policy, was shot in the head at his home near the city of Kassel on June 2.
The main suspect in the murder, Stephan E., has been in police custody since June 16. He has a prior arrest record and is known to have contacts with German right-wing extremists. Although he confessed to the murder, he recanted that confession earlier this week.
js/amp (AFP, dpa, epd)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Some 10,000 people joined demonstrations in Dresden opposing a celebratory PEGIDA rally. The far-right group held its first "evening stroll" four years ago. (21.10.2018)
Germany must make fighting right-wing extremism one of its highest priorities. After the shooting of Walter Lübcke, it's clear the threat has grown, and so must resistance to it, says DW's Fabian von der Mark. (27.06.2019)
An attorney for defendant Stephan E. has said his client withdrew his guilty plea in a murder case that has shocked the country. The accused, who has a long history of right-wing activity, remains in custody. (02.07.2019)
The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network. (26.06.2019)
Germany's Cities Association head has termed the recent death of a senior politician in Kassel an "execution." The federal ombudswoman for victims of a decade-old neo-Nazi murder series wants past case files reopened. (21.06.2019)
As the investigation of the killing of Walter Lübcke intensifies, Cologne's mayor and several other German politicians have had their lives threatened. Police say the threats likely also stem from right-wing extremists. (20.06.2019)
The 2016 bombing raised worries about far-right violence against Muslims. The former anti-Islam Pegida supporter expressed regret for his actions before Friday's verdict. (31.08.2018)
Officials in Chemnitz said fake news items spread on social media fueled the riots. There are two suspects in custody and police are still looking for at least ten men who were seen making the illegal Nazi salute. (29.08.2018)
Dresden's police chief has apologized for detaining a camera team from public broadcaster ZDF. The head of the German Journalists' Union said politicians cannot stand on the sidelines on the issue of press freedom. (25.08.2018)
Many prominent members of the far-right Alternative for Germany are seemingly unafraid of espousing racist ideology and historical revisionism. Experts warn the organization is becoming increasingly radicalized. (06.08.2018)
PEGIDA founder Lutz Bachmann has landed himself in legal trouble over a tweet about a murdered teenager in Berlin. He posted an image of an "ex-refugee" as her "probable" murderer, but police say he had the wrong guy. (14.03.2018)
PEGIDA had long called for a joint demonstration with Alternative for Germany (AfD) members. This is the first time the two groups stood together in public. (09.05.2017)
The group that calls itself PEGIDA attracted international attention when it began its Monday marches in Dresden in late 2014. But where is the far-right group now, and what do they stand for? (06.06.2017)
Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)