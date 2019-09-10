Germany: Far-right murder suspect linked to stabbing Iraqi

Authorities said the main suspect in the murder of Walter Lübcke had likely stabbed an Iraqi refugee two years prior. Prosecutors said the far-right militant had tried to kill the refugee in a "sneak attack."
German prosecutors on Thursday said the main suspect in the murder of a local pro-migrant politician had likely stabbed an Iraqi asylum seeker two years prior.
The prosecutors said Stephan E., a far-right militant, had attempted "to kill an Iraqi asylum seeker in a sneak attack for base motives." They said he "approached the victim unnoticed from behind, and then suddenly stabbed him in the upper back with a knife."
"The deciding factor for the act is believed to be the far-right view of the accused," prosecutors said in a statement.
In July, prosecutors announced that they would investigate whether the suspect was involved in the stabbing of the Iraqi.
The far-right militant is also suspected of murdering Walter Lübcke, district president of Kassel, who had spoken out in favor of Germany taking in refugees during the so-called migrant crisis.
Read more: Opinion: German politician's murder is an attack on democracy
Walter Lübcke supported Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders to refugees fleeing war in Syria, a policy slammed by right-wing extremists
'Alarm bell'
Days after Lübcke's murder, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warned of the rise of right-wing political violence.
"A right-wing extremist attack on a leading representative of the state is an alarm bell and is directed against us all," Seehofer said. "Right-wing extremism is a considerable and serious problem to our free society."
Germans are increasingly wary of right-wing extremism. More than half those polled in a survey earlier this month said they fear their democracy is under threat, pointing to the likes of the far-right Alternative for Germany.
According to figures released by the Interior Ministry, German authorities have registered more than 8,600 right-wing extremist offenses in the first half of 2019.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (AP, AFP)
Germany's federal criminal police agency wants to overhaul the structures it uses to fight far-right groups and hate crimes, media reports say. The organization sees a growing threat of militant extremism in the country. (19.08.2019)
A slight majority of Germans believe that democracy is in danger, according to a new YouGov poll. Right-wing extremism is given as the biggest reason for this belief. (12.09.2019)
Stephan E. is accused of murdering a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party in central Germany. Prosecutors also suspect he was involved in a stabbing attack on an Iraqi refugee in 2016. (26.07.2019)
Walter Lübcke was discovered in his garden with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said there was no indication of suicide and that they were looking for a perpetrator. (03.06.2019)
Politician Walter Lübcke may have been murdered by a right-wing extremist. If that turns out to be the case, the killer was targeting the heart of Germany's democratic system, says DW's Marcel Fürstenau. (18.06.2019)