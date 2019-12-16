Germany: Far-right extremists handed hefty jail terms

A court in the eastern German city of Dresden on Friday sentenced six people to jail for membership of a far-right group in the city. The defendants belonged to the Freie Kameradschaft Dresden, which could translate as The Free Comrades of Dresden or The Free Fellowship of Dresden.

They had taken part in fighting outside a refugee accommodation facility in Heidenau in the state of Saxony in August 2015. Some of the worst unrest was between rival far-right and far-left German demonstrators clashing at the site. The court also found that the defendants had played parts in other attacks against foreign nationals in Germany.

The ringleader received a sentence of four years and four months in jail. The only woman on trial, aged 29, received the lightest sentence of 34 months behind bars.

The longest sentence, six years, went to another of the men on trial, with its extra length explained by a previous conviction.

