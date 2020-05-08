 Germany: Far-right extremists attack police during Father′s Day operation | News | DW | 22.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Far-right extremists attack police during Father's Day operation

The alleged far-right attackers reportedly shouted "Sieg Heil" and threw glasses and other objects. Police subsequently found weapons and right-wing extremist propaganda material.

A skinhead at a far-right demo

Thirty people were arrested following attacks by right-wing extremists on police in the eastern German state of Saxony, local authorities said Friday.

Local police officers were called to an operation in the town of Königstein on Thursday after receiving a public disturbance complaint during the nationwide public holiday marking both Father's Day and Ascension Day.

Read more: Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terrorism

A group of around 20 to 25 people threatened and attacked the police officers, throwing steel pipes, wooden slats, glasses and other objects while shouting the Nazi salute, "Sieg Heil." A police car was also damaged. 

The officers then called on federal and riot police for assistance. Some 120 officers in total were deployed at the scene.

Authorities found weapons, drugs and right-wing extremist propaganda materials during their search.

Read more: Germany underestimated far-right terror for 'too long'

A number of those arrested were already known to police. The suspects face charges of breach of the peace, resisting arrest, using banned symbols and contravening weapons and narcotics laws.

Watch video 03:42

German authorities concerned about growth of vigilantes

mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Court bans police video surveillance of 'neo-Nazi neighborhood'

A police plan for video surveillance of a Dortmund street home to suspected neo-Nazis has been overruled by an administrative court. Judges have said recording activity on the road would exceed police powers. (08.05.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Dortmund Dorstfeld der so genannte Nazi Kiez

Court bans police video surveillance of 'neo-Nazi neighborhood' 08.05.2020

A police plan for video surveillance of a Dortmund street home to suspected neo-Nazis has been overruled by an administrative court. Judges have said recording activity on the road would exceed police powers.

Tag der Bundeswehr 2018

Raid on German soldier turns up arms stash, explosives 13.05.2020

A police search of an elite German soldier's property turned up a cache of weapons and explosives. Separately, a top court confirmed a 7-year sentence for an ex-"Mr. Germany" who shot and wounded an officer in 2016.

Deutschland DFL-Neujahrsempfang in Frankfurt | Christian Seifert

Coronavirus: Dynamo Dresden cases leave Bundesliga restart in the balance 10.05.2020

Fixture congestion, potential health and injury risks, not to mention distortion of the competition - but the DFL insists that two new coronavirus cases at Dynamo Dresden will not throw the Bundesliga restart off course.

Advertisement