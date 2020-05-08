Germany: Far-right extremists attack police during Father's Day operation

Thirty people were arrested following attacks by right-wing extremists on police in the eastern German state of Saxony, local authorities said Friday.

Local police officers were called to an operation in the town of Königstein on Thursday after receiving a public disturbance complaint during the nationwide public holiday marking both Father's Day and Ascension Day.

Read more: Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terrorism

A group of around 20 to 25 people threatened and attacked the police officers, throwing steel pipes, wooden slats, glasses and other objects while shouting the Nazi salute, "Sieg Heil." A police car was also damaged.

The officers then called on federal and riot police for assistance. Some 120 officers in total were deployed at the scene.

Authorities found weapons, drugs and right-wing extremist propaganda materials during their search.

Read more: Germany underestimated far-right terror for 'too long'

A number of those arrested were already known to police. The suspects face charges of breach of the peace, resisting arrest, using banned symbols and contravening weapons and narcotics laws.

Watch video 03:42 Share Vigilante groups cause alarm Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3T2eR German authorities concerned about growth of vigilantes

mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.