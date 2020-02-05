Germany: Far-right backed state premier to resign

Political Germany was in uproar after Thomas Kemmerich was elected state premier of Thuringia with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany.
Newly-elected premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, Thomas Kemmerich, announced on Thursday that he would resign and request a dissolution of the state parliament following the outcry over his election.
Kemmerich, a member of the free market liberal FDP party, won in an upset on Wednesday when state lawmakers from the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party threw their support behind him.
