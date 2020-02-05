 Germany: Far-right backed state premier to resign | News | DW | 06.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Far-right backed state premier to resign

Political Germany was in uproar after Thomas Kemmerich was elected state premier of Thuringia with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Thomas Kemmerich

Newly-elected premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, Thomas Kemmerich, announced on Thursday that he would resign and request a dissolution of the state parliament following the outcry over his election.

Kemmerich, a member of the free market liberal FDP party, won in an upset on Wednesday when state lawmakers from the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party threw their support behind him. 

More to follow...

DW recommends

Merkel slams 'unforgivable' far-right backed state premier vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the election of Thomas Kemmerich as Thuringia state premier with far-right help "unforgivable." Kemmerich has now said he would step down. (06.02.2020)  

Related content

Ministerpräsidentenwahl in Thüringen

Far-right AfD kingmakers in German state election 05.02.2020

There were protests in Germany after a conservative state premier was elected with help from the far-right Alternative for Germany. However, the newly elected leader dismissed the idea of a coalition with the party.

Besuch von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel in Südafrika

Merkel slams 'unforgivable' far-right backed state premier vote 06.02.2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the election of Thomas Kemmerich as Thuringia state premier with far-right help "unforgivable." Kemmerich has now said he would step down.

Deutschland Thüringen Landtag Bodo Ramelow als Ministerpräsident gewählt

Opinion: A disgrace for Germany 05.02.2020

A state premier has been elected to office with direct support from the far-right nationalist AfD. The utter breach of taboo shows just how weak opposition to the rise of the right in Germany really is, says Ines Pohl.

Advertisement