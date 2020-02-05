 Germany: Far-right backed state premier resigns | News | DW | 06.02.2020

News

Germany: Far-right backed state premier resigns

One day after being chosen state premier in Thuringia with the help of the far-right AfD, Thomas Kemmerich has said he will resign. Chancellor Merkel had called his election "unforgivable."

Thomas Kemmerich

The newly elected premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, Thomas Kemmerich, announced on Thursday that he would resign and request a dissolution of the state parliament following the outcry over his election. He described the step as "unavoidable." 

Kemmerich, a member of the free-market liberal FDP party, won in an upset on Wednesday when state lawmakers from the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party threw their support behind him. 

"Along with my colleagues from the Thuringia Free Democrats, we have decided to apply for the dissolution of the state parliament," Kemmerich said in a statement barely a day after his shock election. "In this way, we want to usher in fresh elections, so as to remove the stain of AfD support from the office of state premier." 

He alluded to the problems of forming any kind of working majority coalition in a state dominated by Germany's far-left and far-right parties. 

"Democrats need democratic majorities, which evidently cannot be assembled in this parliament. The Free Democrats will continue to fight for a change in our politics, opposing the extreme left and right."

He also rejected speculation that the FDP and perhaps Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats were aware of the AfD's plans to eschew their own candidate and vote for him. 

"There was, is, and will be no cooperation with the AfD. Yesterday, the AfD tried to subvert democracy with a perfidious trick. We are trying to sidestep this," Kemmerich said. 

More to follow...

