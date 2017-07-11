 Germany: Far-right AfD reelects Tino Chrupalla as party leader | News | DW | 18.06.2022

News

Germany: Far-right AfD reelects Tino Chrupalla as party leader

The far-right AfD party has reelected its incumbent leader. He fended off a challenge from a slightly more moderate candidate.

Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel

Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel won the vote for party leadership

Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reelected Tino Chrupalla as party leader during a conference in the eastern state of Saxony on Saturday.

The 47-year-old fended off his slightly more moderate rival, Norbert Kleinwächter, gaining 53.45% of the vote.

After his reelection, Chrupalla proposed the co-leader of the AfD's parliamentary party, Alice Weidel, as party co-leader. She was then voted in.

In his candidacy speech to delegates, Chrupalla claimed that factions within the party were attempting to silence him through "underhand" attacks.

"I am the federal spokesman for the grassroots, and if I am attacked, it is only because the grassroots are to be silenced," he said. "I will not allow that."

"Voters will not give their vote to a party that presents an image of dissension," he said, calling for a focus on stability.

His opponent, Kleinwächter, had campaigned for a separation of party and parliamentary group chairmanships, and a more professional image.

Chrupalla has led the party since November 2019.

The party has suffered increasingly poor results in federal and state elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
 

