Germany: Far-right AfD deliberates EU election candidates

The AfD is holding its party congress in the eastern German city of Magdeburg as it gains in the polls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UX4S
Tino Chrupalla speaking in front of the slogan 'Ready for more'
Party co-chair Tino Chrupalla stands before the slogan 'Ready for more'Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

The German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Saturday began deliberating its list of candidates for EU elections in June of next year.  

Several days have been set aside for the choice of candidates, with the party congress due to be continued next weekend. 

What do we know so far?

The party, which is gaining in polls of German voters, is holding a first conference in the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg until Sunday. Protests against the AfD are expected at the event.  

The talks on EU candidates come after the party voted to boost its ties with other far-right parties in the EU.

Delegates yesterday voted in favor of the party leadership's intention to join the far-right (Identity and Democracy) ID Group in the European Parliament. The ID group includes France's National Rally, which is led by Marine Le Pen, and Italy's Lega. 

The AfD currently has nine parliamentarians in the European Parliament but now expects to have as many as 20 amid surging popularity ratings in recent opinion polls.

Controversial AfD politician: 'We want diplomacy to work'

AfD picking up support among German economic woes

The AfD is currently polling at around 18% to 22% among the German public, according to recent opinion surveys. The party won its first governing post in the eastern German town of Sonneberg in June, and also won a mayoral election for the first time shortly thereafter.   

The rise of the party, which engages in anti-migrant and nationalist rhetoric, has managed to pick up disconcerted voters as Germany grapples with a stagnating economy and inflation.

The party has also raised concerns amid many observers because of the close association of several members with Russian officials and an apparent sympathy with Russian propaganda with regard to alleged "reasons" for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Most leading AfD officials are also in favor of reducing the EU itself to a mere economic union, with many even wanting to see Germany leave the bloc.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the center-left Social Democratic Party, has downplayed the AfD's swelling poll numbers. He believes AfD will not perform any better than it did in the 2021 German federal election, where the party garnered 10.3% of the vote.    

tj/wd (dpa, AFP) 

This video frame grab image shows General Abdourahmane 'Omar' Tchiani speaking on national television

Niger coup: General Tchiani declared new leader

Politics6 hours ago
