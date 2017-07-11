 Germany: Far-right AfD congress prompts anti-racism protest | News | DW | 28.11.2020

News

Germany: Far-right AfD congress prompts anti-racism protest

Germany's far-right political party is holding a two-day conference in a border town close to the Netherlands. Critics have blasted the decision after other parties delayed their conferences or held them online.

Protests against the AfD in Kalkar

Demonstrators protested against Alternative for Germany, the far-right political party, as it opened a party conference on Saturday.

The DPA news agency reported that some 500 anti-racist protesters had turned up to a march in the western town of Kalkar, close to the Dutch border.

They brandished placards that read "Hate is not an opinion" and "no room for Nazis."

The AfD rejects any comparison with the Nazis and describe themselves as nationalist and conservative.

Stand up Against Racism spokesperson Jannik Berbalk said the cold weather was the main reason for the low turnout, which they had expected to be more than 1,000-strong.

He told AFP that the protesters "complied with all the conditions" with regards to coronavirus, saying the march was "peaceful."

The Alternative for Germany, known by its German acronym AfD, is holding the meeting to review its policies on retirement and basic income. They also plan to make several internal party appointments.

Both protesters and AfD delegates have to wear masks during the demonstration and convention due to coronavirus restrictions.

Read more: AfD sacks former spokesman for saying migrants 'could be gassed'

Mid-pandemic conference

About 600 delegates have been invited to the AfD forum, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AfD leader Tino Chrupalla opened the conference by attacking the government's coronavirus policies.

He said livelihoods were being destroyed by the lockdown measures and that the wave of bankruptcies would continue.

He defended the decision to proceed with the face-to-face conference, saying: "If we let ourselves be shut away by a virus, then democracy has already lost."

  • Christian Lüth (Soeren Stache/dpa/picture-alliance)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Christian Lüth

    Ex-press officer Christian Lüth had already faced demotion for past contentious comments before being caught on camera talking to a right-wing YouTube video blogger. "The worse things get for Germany, the better they are for the AfD," Lüth allegedly said, before turning his focus to migrants. "We can always shoot them later, that's not an issue. Or gas them, as you wish. It doesn't matter to me."

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch — but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II." Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year — leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts — but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said in 2016. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers," she said — even if this meant shooting at women and children.

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote, "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, former head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland, again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach, Mark Hallam


The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has grown rapidly since it was formed in 2013. It is now the biggest opposition party in the Bundestag national parliament, with 89 seats. Founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party, it has shifted its focus to immigration and Islam.

The party was a staunch critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy in 2015, when she welcomed more than 1 million migrants into Germany.

AfD chairman Jorg Meuthen warned its supporters that they need to do more to boost their electoral appeal.

"We will not achieve more success by appearing more and more aggressive," he said.

jf/aw (dpa, EPA)

