 Germany faces backlash over Russia′s return to European rights council | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany faces backlash over Russia's return to European rights council

Pro-democracy advocates, a former CIA officer and world chess champion Garry Kasparov have slammed the German government's response to Russia's voting rights being reinstated in the Council of Europe.

Council of Europe building in Strasbourg, France (Picture-Alliance/dpa/Sputnik/D. Boutin)

The German government came under fire for its support of the controversial decision to restore Russia's voting rights in the Council of Europe (CoE) this week.

"Russia belongs in the Council of Europe — with all the rights and obligations that entails," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Twitter. "This is good news for Russia's civil society."

The statement, which was posted in German as well as excerpted in English, racked up hundreds of comments, including from rights activists and prominent Kremlin critics.

Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a former leading figure in the Russian opposition, issued a scathing critique of the decision.

In a series of tweets, he compared it to the appeasement of Adolf Hitler in 1938 after he seized the Sudetenland and said the move was likely linked to the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russian state gas producer Gazprom that will deliver gas from Russia directly to Germany.

"On behalf of Russian civil society forced to live abroad, f--- you. Appeasing a dictator and rewarding aggression will make things worse, it always has," he said.

"Are you kidding me?" wrote John Sipher, a former CIA officer who ran the US intelligence agency's Russia operations, later adding: "shame."

Alice Stollmeyer, executive director of the pro-democracy initiative Defending Democracy, said that either the German government is "still naive or it is willing to sell our values."

"I don't know which is worse," she added.

Controversy over deal

The CoE, which is separate from the European Union, is a body tasked with promoting human rights, the rule of law and democracy in its 47 European member states.

Its best-known institution is the European Court of Human Rights, where citizens in its member nations can appeal if they feel their rights have been infringed upon.

Following Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, Moscow lost its voting rights in the council's Parliamentary Assembly. It then boycotted the council had has refused to pay its €33 million ($37 million) portion of the budget since 2017.

Russia threatened to leave the body altogether if it was not allowed to participate in a vote this week for the CoE's new secretary general.

Both Germany and France reportedly pushed through a compromise that would allow Russia to return, although Berlin emphasized that certain conditions must be fulfilled in return.

"This includes the quick resumption of Russia's membership fees, as well as Russia adhering to the standards by which it is bound under the European Convention on Human Rights," Maas said.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:03

'The human right to free speech is being violated in Russia'

DW recommends

Russia in the Council of Europe: What does it mean for human rights?

A controversial decision to restore Moscow's voting rights in the Council of Europe has been called a safeguard for human rights in Russia. But how much influence does the body really have over the Kremlin? (26.06.2019)  

Council of Europe restores Russia's voting rights

Russia has received backing from the Council of Europe's assembly to return to the body. Moscow had its voting rights suspended five years ago over the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. (25.06.2019)  

Council of Europe and Russia reach tentative compromise

Russia said it had no desire to leave the Council of Europe and was ready to pay its dues following an apparent breakthrough between Moscow and Western nations. Russia's delegation had faced sanctions over Crimea. (17.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'The human right to free speech is being violated in Russia'  

Related content

Frankreich | Parlamentarische Versammlung des Europarates PACE

Council of Europe restores Russia's voting rights 25.06.2019

Russia has received backing from the Council of Europe's assembly to return to the body. Moscow had its voting rights suspended five years ago over the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Europarat Außenministertreffen Finnland Sergej Lawrow Heiko Maas

Council of Europe and Russia reach tentative compromise 17.05.2019

Russia said it had no desire to leave the Council of Europe and was ready to pay its dues following an apparent breakthrough between Moscow and Western nations. Russia's delegation had faced sanctions over Crimea.

Deutschland Berliner Klima- und Sicherheitskonferenz | Heiko Maas, Außenminister

German foreign minister headed to Iran to save nuclear deal 06.06.2019

Heiko Maas has announced he will travel to Tehran next week in an effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. Maas, the first German diplomat to visit Iran in over two years, will meet counterpart Mohammad Zarif on Monday.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  