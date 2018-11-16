 Germany face tough Euro 2020 path after Poland draw in Portugal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Germany face tough Euro 2020 path after Poland draw in Portugal

Germany could face a European heavyweight in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. Germany had to get a better result against the Netherlands than Poland did against Portugal, but Poland also picked up a draw.

Fußball UEFA Nations League Deutschland vs. Niederlande | Jogi Löw (Getty Images/AFP/P. Stollarz)

Germany will be drawn into a tough European Championship qualifying group after Poland picked up a draw in Portugal to clinch the final place in Pot 1.

Joachim Löw's side will be in a group with either Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, England, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia or Poland as punishment for a poor Nations League campaign, which saw them finish bottom of their group and failing to win a game.

Germany, who threw away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes against the Netherlands on Monday, will still be confident of qualifying for the pan-European finals in summer 2020, but they've made life more difficult for themselves in a further disappointment at the end of a chastening year for the German national team.

The draw for European Championship qualifying takes place in Dublin on December 2.

DW recommends

Nations League: Van Dijk goal steals late point despite German dominance

For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans. (20.11.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Fußball Nationalmannschaft | Joachim Löw, Bundestrainer

Nations League: Relegated Germany face tough task against flying Dutch 18.11.2018

Germany have already been relegated from Nations League group A1, but there is plenty at stake when they face an in-form Netherlands. Joachim Löw has hinted that Thomas Müller could start, and win his 100th cap.

Fußball Länderspiel Niederlande - Frankreich

Nations League: Germany relegated after the Netherlands stun France 16.11.2018

Germany have been relegated from UEFA Nations League Group A after the Netherlands beat France 2-0 to stay in the top group. The result could mean a more difficult path to Euro 2020 for Joachim Löw's side.

Nations League | Gibraltar - Liechtenstein

Gibraltar dreaming of Nations League glory 15.11.2018

It was greeted with groans and apathy by many larger countries, but for Gibraltar's team of part-time footballers, students and prison officers, the UEFA Nations League is a chance to write history on "The Rock."

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 