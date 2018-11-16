Germany face tough Euro 2020 path after Poland draw in Portugal

Germany will be drawn into a tough European Championship qualifying group after Poland picked up a draw in Portugal to clinch the final place in Pot 1.

Joachim Löw's side will be in a group with either Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, England, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia or Poland as punishment for a poor Nations League campaign, which saw them finish bottom of their group and failing to win a game.

Germany, who threw away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes against the Netherlands on Monday, will still be confident of qualifying for the pan-European finals in summer 2020, but they've made life more difficult for themselves in a further disappointment at the end of a chastening year for the German national team.

The draw for European Championship qualifying takes place in Dublin on December 2.