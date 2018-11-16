Germany face tough Euro 2020 path after Poland draw in Portugal

Germany could face a European heavyweight in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. Germany had to get a better result against the Netherlands than Poland did against Portugal, but Poland also picked up a draw.
Germany will be drawn into a tough European Championship qualifying group after Poland picked up a draw in Portugal to clinch the final place in Pot 1.
Joachim Löw's side will be in a group with either Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, England, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia or Poland as punishment for a poor Nations League campaign, which saw them finish bottom of their group and failing to win a game.
Germany, who threw away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes against the Netherlands on Monday, will still be confident of qualifying for the pan-European finals in summer 2020, but they've made life more difficult for themselves in a further disappointment at the end of a chastening year for the German national team.
The draw for European Championship qualifying takes place in Dublin on December 2.
For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans. (20.11.2018)