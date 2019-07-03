Germany expresses 'deep shame' for Nazi destruction of Poland

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said Berlin feels moral responsibility for Nazi Germany's devastation of Poland. He made the comments during a visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

"For what was done to Poland by Germans and in the name of Germany, you can only feel deep shame," Maas said during joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

However, Maas noted that the question of reparations for wartime actions was "closed for Germany."

Seventy-five years ago, Polish resistance fighters took up arms against Nazis in Poland

'Feeling of injustice'

There is, however, a Polish "feeling of injustice or lack of compensation for harm and losses suffered" during World War II, his Polish counterpart said. A parliamentary team is assessing the cost of damages. That assessment would be part of future discussions, Czaputowicz added.

"The visit of (Foreign) Minister Heiko Maas constitutes proof of close relations between Poland and Germany, and the meaning that both sides ascribe to an honest, intensive dialogue between our countries," Czaputowicz said.

Maas said he felt particularly honored "because today, 75 years after the Warsaw Uprising, Poland and Germany — as friends — express strong mutual trust."

In a failed bid to free the city, Polish resistance fighters rose up against Nazi occupation on August 1, 1944. Some 200,000 civilians were executed throughout the uprising while 15,000 resistance fighters were killed during Nazi countermeasures.

