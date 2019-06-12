 Germany exports weapons to Saudi-led alliance in 2019 | News | DW | 16.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany exports weapons to Saudi-led alliance in 2019

The German government has given the green light for arms shipments worth over €1 billion so far this year to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. The approval comes despite export restrictions being in place.

Saudi soldiers fire artillery toward three armed vehicles approaching the Saudi border with Yemen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ H. Jamali)

The German government has this year approved more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in defense exports to members of the Saudi-led coalition directly involved in the war in Yemen, German news agency dpa reported, quoting a document from the nation's Economy Ministry.   

It showed that Berlin approved a total of 56 defense export deals between January 1 and June 5, including €801.8 million worth of exports to Egypt and €26.1 million worth of exports to the United Arab Emirates. According to the document, Berlin also approved two defense deals with Saudi Arabia during the period, despite a ban. Ulrich Nussbaum, a senior official in the ministry, said the deals included €831,000 worth of armored vehicles.

The document was issued by the ministry in response to a request for information by Omid Nouripour, a lawmaker belonging to the opposition Green party.

Read more:In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology 

Last year, Germany imposed a temporary halt on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the assassination of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Berlin also cited the four-year-old Yemen war when suspending arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has headed an alliance of Arab states — including Egypt and the UAE — fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The rebels are being backed by Iran. The conflict has triggered what the UN has described as currently "the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world."

Watch video 02:58

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms

Ineffectual controls

Not everyone, however, welcomed the German ban on arms exports. France and the UK, for instance, have pressed Germany to lift restrictions. Both countries have decried the fact that the Saudi weapons freeze also bars sales of arms manufactured in different countries that happen to have German components in them.

Paris has said that Berlin's arms export policy and complex licensing rules threatened future bilateral defense projects. The pressure from Britain and France forced Germany to partially lift its ban, particularly with regard to exports of weapons with German components.

Read more: Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

There is also evidence that Germany's arms export controls are ineffectual: In February, investigations by DW and others revealed that German weapons were being used in Yemen, despite the controls.

A report released by the Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in March showed that Saudi Arabia bought more weapons from abroad than any other country in the world, accounting for 12% of global arms imports.

Germany, meanwhile, increased its international arms sales by 13% between 2009–13 and 2014–18, according to the report, with German-built submarines enjoying particularly strong demand abroad.

Watch video 00:53

International weapons exports

sri/tj (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war

Germany and the United Arab Emirates have extended their multibillion-euro partnership during a meeting in Berlin. Opposition Greens decried the UAE's role in the Yemen and Libya conflicts, and Sudan's turmoil. (13.06.2019)  

German arms exports decline in 2019 first quarter

German exports decreased again in the first quarter of this year — a decrease of 7.4 percent from the same point last year. Germany's Economy Ministry cites a "restrictive and responsible" export policy as the reason. (24.04.2019)  

In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)  

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe. (30.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms  

International weapons exports  

Related content

Angela Merkel und Mohammed Ben Zayed in Berlin

Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war 12.06.2019

Germany and the United Arab Emirates have extended their multibillion-euro partnership during a meeting in Berlin. Opposition Greens decried the UAE's role in the Yemen and Libya conflicts, and Sudan's turmoil.

Übung der polnischen Armee

Germany records significant drop in weapons exports in 2018 13.06.2019

The annual Weapons Export Report registered a 23% drop compared with 2017 according to media sources. The government says the decrease is a sign of Germany's "restrictive and responsible weapons export policy."

Saudi Arabien Huthi-Rebellen greifen Flughafen Abha an

Iran-backed Yemeni rebels attack Saudi civilian airport 12.06.2019

The Saudi-led military coalition threatened a firm response to a Houthi missile attack on an airport, which injured at least 26 people. The attack came just hours before Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe landed in Tehran.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  