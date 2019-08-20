 Germany: Exploding frying pan leaves several people critically injured | News | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Exploding frying pan leaves several people critically injured

Around 150 people were attending a food festival when a large frying pan exploded, injuring a dozen attendees. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Authorities investigate the scene in Freudenberg

Over a dozen people were injured on Sunday, when a large frying pan exploded in the small German town of Alchen-Freudenberg, east of the city of Cologne.

The incident occurred at a fried potatoes stand during a traditional food festival.

Authorities on the scene told public broadcaster WDR that some 150 people were present when the frying pan exploded.

Fourteen people were treated on the spot by emergency personnel. But six people, ranging from 31 and 75 years of age, suffered life-threatening injuries.

They were transported by emergency helicopter to special hospitals in the larger nearby cities of Dortmund, Cologne and Bochum.

The scene of the accident

The cause for the incident remains unknown

Police are investigating the incident and the cause remains unknown, but they have so far ruled out a gas leak explosion.

Authorities speculated that rain falling on one of the large pans could have interacted with the boiling fat and triggered the explosion.

Local officials met with the victims and relatives, and said they planned to brief the community on the state of the investigation.

jcg/rt (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German gardener suspected of planting explosives

Police believe a gardener from southwestern Germany planted booby traps intended for his foes in the days before his own death. One explosive device already killed a man, and authorities fear there could be more. (06.03.2019)  

Germany: 10-year-old blows up school toilet with illegal firecracker

The explosion destroyed the toilet, demolished the stall and shattered windows. Police do not know where the boy got the explosives and say he's lucky to have escaped without seriously injuring himself or others. (07.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Pk zu internationalem Cybercrime-Ermittlungsverfahren

German police operation shuts down bomb-making website 20.08.2019

Around 1,000 thousand police officers have seized drugs and explosives in raids across Germany, Lithuania and Croatia. The web portal xplosives.net has been taken offline.

Deutschland Krater nach Bombenexplosion auf Feld in Limburg

WWII bomb self-detonates in German field, leaves crater 24.06.2019

An aging chemical detonator caused a World War II bomb in western Germany to explode without an external trigger. The resulting crater had some residents mistaking the blast for a meteor.

Detuschland Explosion in Wohnhaus in Wuppertal

Explosion devastates Wuppertal apartment building 24.06.2018

An explosion at an apartment building in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has caused a number of injuries but all the residents escaped. The cause of the blast is not clear.

Advertisement