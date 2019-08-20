Germany: Exploding frying pan leaves several people critically injured

Over a dozen people were injured on Sunday, when a large frying pan exploded in the small German town of Alchen-Freudenberg, east of the city of Cologne.

The incident occurred at a fried potatoes stand during a traditional food festival.

Authorities on the scene told public broadcaster WDR that some 150 people were present when the frying pan exploded.

Fourteen people were treated on the spot by emergency personnel. But six people, ranging from 31 and 75 years of age, suffered life-threatening injuries.

They were transported by emergency helicopter to special hospitals in the larger nearby cities of Dortmund, Cologne and Bochum.

The cause for the incident remains unknown

Police are investigating the incident and the cause remains unknown, but they have so far ruled out a gas leak explosion.

Authorities speculated that rain falling on one of the large pans could have interacted with the boiling fat and triggered the explosion.

Local officials met with the victims and relatives, and said they planned to brief the community on the state of the investigation.

jcg/rt (AFP, dpa)

