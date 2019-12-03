 Germany expels Russian diplomats over murder in Berlin | News | DW | 04.12.2019

News

Germany expels Russian diplomats over murder in Berlin

German prosecutors have said there is enough evidence to suggest that Russia or Chechnya ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian embassy workers have also been expelled.

Investigators look into the site where a man was shot dead in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

German prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they were taking over investigations into the murder of a Chechen asylum-seeker in Berlin, confirming reports.

In a statement, prosecutors said there is "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man's murder was carried out on the behalf of the Russian state or by Chechnya.

The Foreign Office also announced that two workers at Russia's embassy in Berlin had been expelled.

More to follow...

