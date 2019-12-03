Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin

German prosecutors have said there is enough evidence to suggest that Russia or Chechnya ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian embassy workers have also been expelled.
German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they are taking over investigations into the murder of a Georgian asylum-seeker in Berlin, confirming earlier reports.
With Berlin's attorney general saying evidence points to Russian state involvement, pressure is likely to mount on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to send a strong signal to Moscow.
What we know so far:
Suspicions from beginning: In late August, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing in a park in Berlin. The suspect in the case, a 49-year-old Russian national, carried out the drive-by shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight. The killing drew suspicion of Russian involvement from the beginning, although Moscow had denied any involvement.
Who was the victim?
Khangoshvili was an asylum-seeker of Chechen descent from Georgia who fought against the Russians as a separatist during the Second Chechen War from 1999 - 2009. He was also known by a second identity "Tornike K." which was the one used by German prosecutors. After the war, he reportedly worked in both Ukraine and Georgia against Russian interests.
He applied for asylum in Germany in 2016 following multiple attempts on his life in Georgia. His asylum application, however, was denied and he was slated for deportation. Khangoshvili's ex-wife, Manana Tsatieva, previously told DW: "We were warned that this would happen eventually."
More to follow...
rs/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The strange, midday murder in Berlin drew speculation of Russian involvement from the outset. Germany's chief prosecutor is now reportedly involved, raising the stakes for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. (03.12.2019)
A Chechen from Georgia was shot dead in Berlin — allegedly by a man from Russia. If it was an act of revenge, two wars may have played a role. (27.08.2019)
In late August, a Chechen man was shot dead at a Berlin park. Western media reported that the suspect may have ties to Russian intelligence services — but Russia has gone on the offensive to discredit the claims. (25.09.2019)