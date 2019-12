Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin

German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they are taking over investigations into the murder of a Georgian asylum-seeker in Berlin, confirming earlier reports.

With Berlin's attorney general saying evidence points to Russian state involvement, pressure is likely to mount on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to send a strong signal to Moscow.

What we know so far:

In a statement, prosecutors said there is "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man's murder was carried out on the behalf of the Russian state or by Chechnya.

The Foreign Office also announced that two workers at Russia's embassy in Berlin had been expelled.

Russia's foreign ministry vowed to respond in kind, Russian media reported.

Suspicions from beginning: In late August, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing in a park in Berlin. The suspect in the case, a 49-year-old Russian national, carried out the drive-by shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight. The killing drew suspicion of Russian involvement from the beginning, although Moscow had denied any involvement.

Who was the victim?

Khangoshvili was an asylum-seeker of Chechen descent from Georgia who fought against the Russians as a separatist during the Second Chechen War from 1999 - 2009. He was also known by a second identity "Tornike K." which was the one used by German prosecutors. After the war, he reportedly worked in both Ukraine and Georgia against Russian interests.

He applied for asylum in Germany in 2016 following multiple attempts on his life in Georgia. His asylum application, however, was denied and he was slated for deportation. Khangoshvili's ex-wife, Manana Tsatieva, previously told DW: "We were warned that this would happen eventually."

