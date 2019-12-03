 Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin | News | DW | 04.12.2019

News

Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin

German prosecutors have said there is enough evidence to suggest that Russia or Chechnya ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian embassy workers have also been expelled.

Investigators look into the site where a man was shot dead in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they were taking over investigations into the murder of a Chechen asylum-seeker in Berlin, confirming reports.

With Berlin's attorney general saying evidence points to Russia being behind the murder, pressure is likely to mount on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to send a signal to Moscow.

What we know so far: 

  • In a statement, prosecutors said there is "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man's murder was carried out on the behalf of the Russian state or by Chechnya.
  • The Foreign Office also announced that two workers at Russia's embassy in Berlin had been expelled.
  • Russia's foreign ministry vowed to respond in kind, Russian media reported.

Suspicions from beginning: In late August, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing in a park in Berlin. The suspect in the case, a 49-year-old Russian national, carried out the drive-by shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight. The killing drew suspicion of Russian involvement from the beginning, although Moscow had denied any involvement.

Watch video 01:26

Russia link to Berlin murder of former Chechen rebel hardens

Who was the victim? 

Khangoshvili was an asylum-seeker of Chechen descent from Georgia who fought against the Russians as a separatist during the Second Chechen War from 1999 - 2009. He was also known by a second identity "Tornike K." which was the one used by German prosecutors. After the war, he reportedly worked in both Ukraine and Georgia against Russian interests.

He applied for asylum in Germany in 2016 following multiple attempts on his life in Georgia. His asylum application, however, was denied and he was slated for deportation. Khangoshvili's ex-wife, Manana Tsatieva, previously told DW: "We were warned that this would happen eventually."

More to follow...

rs/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)

