Germany expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Germany, Poland and Sweden on Monday expelled Russian diplomats in their countries in response to Moscow's expulsion of their diplomats last week.

Germany declared a member of Russian embassy in Berlin a 'persona non grata.'

"The Foreign Office today declared 'persona non grata' an employee of the Russian embassy in Berlin," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia expelled several EU diplomats, including one at the German embassy. This decision was not justified in any way."

"The German diplomat was merely carrying out his task of reporting on developments on the spot in a legal fashion," the ministry added.

Russia said that the diplomats that it expelled had participated in a demonstration in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Sweden, Poland also expel Russians

Sweden also informed Russia that a Russian embassy staffmember would be asked to leave Sweden.

"This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties," Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted.

Meanwhile, Poland asked a worker at the Russian consulate in the western city of Poznan to leave.

"The Foreign Ministry took the decision today in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in coordination with Germany and Sweden to recognize an employee of the Consulate General of Russia in Poznan as persona non grata," the ministry tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

lc/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)