 Germany expects drop in asylum applications for 2019 | News | DW | 03.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany expects drop in asylum applications for 2019

The number of people applying for asylum in Germany has slowed down, with figures from this year expected to be lower than in 2018, according to a report. The vast majority of applications, however, are rejected.

Syrian families arrive at a refugee camp in 2016 in Friedland, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

Germany has seen fewer new asylum applications this year, with officials expecting 2019 to record fewer new applications than last year, according to a report on Sunday by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Hans-Eckard Sommer, the head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), told the paper that the office has received around 110,000 new applications so far this year.

"I expect that by the end of the year we'll end up with 140,000 to 145,000 — so even a little less than in 2018," Sommer said.

In 2018, Germany logged around 160,000 new asylum applications.

The number of people seeking protection in Germany has steadily dropped in recent years, after peaking in 2015 following Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to welcome around a million refugees and migrants from mostly Middle Eastern countries.

In the years since, Germany has toughened its migration laws, allowing for quicker deportations, while expanding the powers of police and immigration authorities.

Read more: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply in Germany

Watch video 04:46

Germany: How do refugees assimilate?

Immigration chief: Most 'dont have grounds for asylum'

Although the figures are down, Sommer voiced frustration with the number of new arrivals.

"Even if the authorities can cope with the current amount, there are still too many people using asylum routes," he said.

According to the BAMF head, only 35 to 38% of asylum applications end up being approved.

"That means almost two thirds of the people coming to Germany don't have a grounds for asylum," he told Bild am Sonntag.

Sommer also praised the federal migration office for its role in combating terrorism, saying the office's ability to collect data from asylum-seekers' cell phones has helped.

"Many successes in the fight against terrorism were also brought about by our information," Sommer said, adding that he views the BAMF as a "security agency."

In 2017, a new law to speed up deportations enabled the BAMF to review asylum-seekers' cell phones, tablets and other data storage devices — albeit to determine their identity.

A report from public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk earlier this year found that although authorities downloaded and saved data from thousands of asylum-seekers phones and laptops, less than a third had been analyzed.

Of the data that ended up being analyzed, the information proved useless almost two-thirds of the time when it came to determining an applicant's identity.

rs/kl  (dpa, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 01:48

Key EU countries secure deal on migrant resettlement

DW recommends

Asylum approvals almost always right, German review finds - report

Nearly all decisions to grant migrants asylum in Germany were justified, officials found after reviewing some 62,000 claims, according to a newspaper report. Hundreds of officials work on reviewing old cases. (19.09.2019)  

Germany: Over 600 attacks on refugees in first half of 2019

Asylum-seekers and refugees continue to be the targets of attacks in Germany — and they are almost always victims of far-right violence. Offenses range from verbal slurs to arson and dangerous bodily harm. (05.09.2019)  

Germany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply

A new report has found that 22 branches of Germany's federal migration office have asylum approval rates vastly below the national average. Critics say a lack of oversight and transparency has exacerbated the problem. (22.10.2019)  

German Cabinet agrees tougher rules for deporting migrants

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer presented a plan with rules aimed at making it harder for failed asylum seekers to avoid deportation. The focus is on people who have exhausted all legal avenues to obtain asylum. (17.04.2019)  

German authorities rejected almost all 2019 church asylum cases

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) turned down most of the church asylum cases in the first four months of 2019, according to media reports. Humanitarian groups have criticized the rejections as harsh. (08.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Key EU countries secure deal on migrant resettlement  

Germany: How do refugees assimilate?  

Related content

Mittelmeer NGO Sea-Eye Alan Kurdi Seenotrettungsschiff Einsatz

German migrant rescue boat carrying 88 people allowed to dock in Italy 02.11.2019

Italy granted permission for migrants on board a Sea-Eye rescue ship to disembark, after nearly a week stranded at sea. The standoff ended after Germany and other EU countries agreed to take in the migrants.

Registrierung von Flüchtlingen

Germany: Welfare claims from asylum seekers drop sharply 25.10.2019

Close to 411,000 asylum seekers were getting state social security payments at the end of 2018, a fall of 12%. The share of Germany's population receiving welfare fell across the board for the third year running.

Deutschland l Ausländerbehörde in Berlin

Germany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply 22.10.2019

A new report has found that 22 branches of Germany's federal migration office have asylum approval rates vastly below the national average. Critics say a lack of oversight and transparency has exacerbated the problem.

Advertisement