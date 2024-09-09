Germany expected to put checks on all land borders

The German Interior Ministry is expected to announce temporary checks at all the country's borders. Berlin says the move is necessary to tackle irregular migration and protect domestic security.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was expected to order passport controls to be resumed along all of Germany's land borders on Monday, according to media reports.

The checks, to curb the number of people entering Germany without visas, are said to be part of a bid to limit irregular migration as and address threats from Islamist terror groups and cross-border criminal organizations.

Germany's neighbors are all fellow members of the Schengen Zone, within which there are usually no restrictions and checks on travel.

Reports citing government sources said Faeser had already informed the European Commission of the measures.

In response to a sharp increase in first-time asylum requests last year, Germany has already imposed some stricter controls on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

More to come...

rc/rm (dpa, Reuters)