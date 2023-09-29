  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany exceeds 2022 target on international climate aid

September 29, 2023

Berlin says it has gone further than expected toward delivering funds for climate change to poorer economies. Ministers said it was now up to other developed countries to meet their commitments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WwRK
A technician walks through solar panels on October 22, 2016 during the opening ceremony of a new photovoltaic energy production site in Bokhol
Part of the money is being used to fund renewable energy projects in developing nationsImage: Seyllou/AFP/Getty Images

The German government on Friday said it had made €6.29 billion ($6.76 billion) available in 2022 to help with climate protection and adaptation in the world's developing economies.

The figure means Berlin has exceeded in advance a target to increase annual climate aid to €6 billion by 2025.

What ministers have said

The two ministries responsible welcomed the news, which means Germany raised its spending in the area by more than a billion euros in 2023 compared with 2022.

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said the figures showed that "Germany is stepping up its efforts against climate change in all parts of the world."

Schulze pointed out that developed countries have promised to mobilize $100 billion a year to combat climate change in emerging and developing economies.

"Now this promise has to finally be redeemed," said Schulze. "It's not just one central question of trust between industrial and developing countries. It would also help us for other countries like China or the Gulf States to take responsibility in climate financing."

Six young people sue 32 nations over climate inaction

Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck echoed that sentiment, stressing that global warming could only be contained "if all countries stick to their commitments and continually increase their climate protection efforts."

What was the funding used for?

The ministries said the funds were used, among other things, for food security projects because climate change is often the cause of droughts.

One example was the construction of a seawater desalination plant on the Red Sea in Jordan to help improve the water supply.

Investments were made in Indonesia toward the phasing out of coal as well as co-financing funding instruments for renewable energies.

The ministries also said climate partnerships have also been established with Rwanda, India, Peru and Kenya.

rc/ab (AFP, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cars and men against a mountainous backdrop

Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenians fleeing in dramatic escape

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A view of the logo of the Evergrande Group at Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China on September 27, 2023

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

BusinessSeptember 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Portrait of Soldier Travis King

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage