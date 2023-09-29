Germany exceeds 2022 target on international climate aid

Berlin says it has gone further than expected toward delivering funds for climate change to poorer economies. Ministers said it was now up to other developed countries to meet their commitments.

The German government on Friday said it had made €6.29 billion ($6.76 billion) available in 2022 to help with climate protection and adaptation in the world's developing economies.

The figure means Berlin has exceeded in advance a target to increase annual climate aid to €6 billion by 2025.

What ministers have said

The two ministries responsible welcomed the news, which means Germany raised its spending in the area by more than a billion euros in 2023 compared with 2022.

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said the figures showed that "Germany is stepping up its efforts against climate change in all parts of the world."

Schulze pointed out that developed countries have promised to mobilize $100 billion a year to combat climate change in emerging and developing economies.

"Now this promise has to finally be redeemed," said Schulze. "It's not just one central question of trust between industrial and developing countries. It would also help us for other countries like China or the Gulf States to take responsibility in climate financing."

Six young people sue 32 nations over climate inaction

Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck echoed that sentiment, stressing that global warming could only be contained "if all countries stick to their commitments and continually increase their climate protection efforts."

What was the funding used for?

The ministries said the funds were used, among other things, for food security projects because climate change is often the cause of droughts.

One example was the construction of a seawater desalination plant on the Red Sea in Jordan to help improve the water supply.

Investments were made in Indonesia toward the phasing out of coal as well as co-financing funding instruments for renewable energies.

The ministries also said climate partnerships have also been established with Rwanda, India, Peru and Kenya.

rc/ab (AFP, Reuters)

