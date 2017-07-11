Germany ex-national soccer player Jerome Boateng fined for assault

A Munich district court sentenced the 2014 World Cup champion on Thursday to a fine totaling €1.8 million ($2.13 million) for dangerous bodily harm and verbal abuse.

The longtime Bayern Munich star was found guilty of intentionally abusing his former partner, who is the mother of their twin daughters, during a Caribbean vacation three years ago.

What was Boateng found guilty of?

His ex-girlfriend, named Sherin S., told the court he punched her, causing her to lose her breath during a heated argument.

According to the indictment, Boateng bit Sherin S.'s head and threw her on the ground.

"He hit me in the eye with his thumb, bit me in the head, and pulled me to the ground by my hair," she told the court.

The public prosecutors' office also accused Boateng of throwing a glass lantern and cooling bag at her.

Sherin S., who said the couple had been in an "on-off" relationship since 2007, said the particular incident in July 2018 was not the first of its kind. However, she said it had been the most violent.

"Our relationship was always turbulent,'' S. said.

Disputes over card game and custody

The 33-year-old, who signed for French club Lyon last week after a decade at Bayern, had denied the allegations claiming that Sherin S. had hit him in an argument about a card game, and he had pushed her away.

During the summer of 2018, Boateng was on the verge of a move to Paris St. Germain, but the transfer did not materialize. The care of the two children had also been a cause of dispute at the time of the vacation, he said.

Boateng suggested she was bringing this case against him to increase his chances of success in a custody dispute over their children.

Public prosecutor Stefanie Eckert described S. as a "victim of domestic violence," but said she had not been the only victim." Eckert said Boateng was also "a victim of their shared toxic relationship."

rc/sms (dpa, SID)