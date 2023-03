The former chancellor lost sympathy over his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder will not be penalized by his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) for his close ties to Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an arbitration commission said.

The SPD body said it could "not be established with sufficient certainty" that Schröder had infringed on any principles, party rules or statutes. He also could not be proven guilty of a dishonorable act, the commission said in its decision.

"It is possible that top German politicians have misjudged the dangers of dependence on Russian energy supplies over the past 25 years," it added.

However, this applied to other politicians in the SPD as well as other parties too, the commission said.

Former German Chancellor Schröder sues parliament To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

los/nm (dpa, AFP)