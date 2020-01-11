The evacuations in Dortmund were part of preparations for Sunday's bomb removals by a special civilian disposal team, in what has become a frequent scenario some 80 years since Allied forces dropped millions of bombs.

An estimated 10% pierced soils and failed to donate, prompting dozens of removals in recent years in cities such as Koblenz, Augsburg, Dresden and Frankfurt.

Starting Saturday, Dortmund — Germany's 9th largest city — was due to evacuate hundreds of patients from two clinics and elderly from senior-persons residencies from what's call in "clinic quarter" (Klinikviertel), just southwest of its main railway station.

Sunday's main disarmament phase will see buses and rail services, including an express link to Dortmund's regional airport, which itself was to stay open for flights.

Read more: Dresden WWII bomb partially explodes during disposal

The removal of WWII bombs in Germany has become frequent. This 250-kilo bomb was removed in Hamburg in June 2019

Leave by breakfast!

Other precinct residents were told to vacate their apartments and homes by breakfast time (8 a.m.) on Sunday, taking with them items such as baby food and caring for pets, without knowing when they could return.

"That depends on how quickly the area can been cleared and what we find," said Arnulf Rybicki, Dortmund city's housing and infrastructure department chief.

Definite scheduling would only be possible when disposal experts, who in recent months pinpointed substrate anomalies, exposed the suspected ordinance, reported public broadcaster WDR.

A young patient is escorted from a children's hospital to an ambulance. Due to four suspected bombings, hundreds of patients from two hospitals have been evacuated for safety

Construction: Scan before breaking ground

Construction projects — as planned in Dortmund's precinct — are typically preceded in Germany by checks for unexploded ordnance, often using old Allied aerial photos showing World War Two impact craters.

An evacuation center for residents unable to stay with relatives or friends was being set up in Dortmund's Scharnhorst Primary School. To past the time, ticket-free entry was available at Dortmund's zoo and its Südbad swimming complex.

Dortmund, with 587,000 residents, is the hub of the Rhein-Ruhr metropolitan area, which is comprised of 11 million residents.