  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
BusinessGermany

Germany: European Commission cuts growth forecast in 2023

September 11, 2023

Germany is set for a recession this year, with an expected 0.4% fall in economic activity, according to the EU's latest prediction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WBhQ
A person at a German supermarket
Europe's largest economy has struggled in the wake of Russia's invasion of UkraineImage: picture-alliance/empics

The German economy is expected to contract in 2023, the European Commission said on Monday.

Germany's gross domestic product is now forecast to shrink by 0.4% in 2023, compared to a previous prediction of 0.2% growth.

The Ukraine war and its toll on energy prices hit the manufacturing sector "particularly hard," the commission said.

Germany has ended its reliance on Russian gas, but energy prices remain high.

Scholz: Germany must pull together to overcome economic crisis

Weak demand keeps eurozone economy under pressure

The eurozone is expected to post a slower growth than expected at 0.8% in 2023, down from 1.1%. It is expected to post a 1.3% growth in 2024, down from 1.6%.

The 20-member bloc entered a recession in the first quarter of the year. The economic slowdown is a result of weakened demand due to high inflation rates, the commission said.

"Weakness in domestic demand, in particular consumption, shows that high and still increasing consumer prices for most goods and services are taking a heavier toll than expected," the commission said.

"Further weakening" was expected in the coming months as the economy faces "multiple headwinds," EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said at a news conference.

"The EU economy has suffered two massive shocks with the pandemic and Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis added.

Germany is the only major economy expected to shrink this year

Even though economic activity has been slowing in all major eurozone economies, Germany has been a particular source of weakness.

Germany's manufacturing and export-oriented economy has been hit by higher energy prices and slowing demand in China, a key trade partner.

Germany is the only major economy expected to shrink the year, the International Monetary Fund said in July.

Still, the state of the larger eurozone economy doesn't resemble a typical recession, because unemployment is at record lows and workers are earning more.

rm/nm (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The members of a search and rescue team within Qatari Internal Security Forces accompanying aid on an airplane heading from Doha to earthquake-hit Morocco
Live

Morocco quake: Foreign rescuers join race to find survivors

CatastropheSeptember 11, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Ethiopia finishes filling reservoir of disputed mega-dam

Ethiopia finishes filling reservoir of disputed mega-dam

PoliticsSeptember 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

external

G20 refrains from condemning Russia

G20 refrains from condemning Russia

PoliticsSeptember 10, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

Germany celebrates after winning the championship game of the Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Basketball: Germany topples Serbia in World Cup final

Basketball: Germany topples Serbia in World Cup final

SportsSeptember 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rui Pinto, center, is surrounded by police officers in the hallway of the Metropolitan Court in Budapest in 2019

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

SoccerSeptember 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage