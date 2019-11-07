 Germany: Escape tunnel under Berlin Wall opens to public | News | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Escape tunnel under Berlin Wall opens to public

A tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall opened to the public the first time amid celebrations for the fall of the Wall's 30-year anniversary. The tunnel was built to help East Germans escape to the West.

Escape tunnel under the Berlin Wall (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

An escape tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall opened on Thursday for the first time as Germany commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the fall of the Wall.

The tunnel is located near Berlin's main wall memorial at the Bernauer Strasse. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller officially opened the 100-meter (328-foot) tunnel, thanking those who built it.

"It's great to see that the battle for freedom was also taken underground," said Müller, who also toured the exhibit that accompanies the tunnel. "One can authentically experience the courage of the women and men who tried to take people to freedom and resisted the East German regime."

Read more: Checkpoint Charlie: Cold War history up close

Escape tunnel exhibition under the Berlin Wall (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

An exhibit leads to the tunnel itself

Who built the tunnel?

The tunnel was built by a group of East German dissidents who had escaped to the West. They began construction in late 1970, nine years after the Berlin Wall was built.

Their plan was to help friends and families follow them and escape to West Berlin, but days before it was complete East German authorities discovered it, using ultrasound technology. The authorities then partially destroyed the tunnel.

The public can visit the tunnel as part of a larger underground exhibit about the wall and other tunnels.

More than 70 escape tunnels were built under the wall during the 28 years that it stood, and around 300 people managed to escape from the East to the West during this time.

Watch video 26:06

30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall: What happened to the euphoria?

ed/sms (AP, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Checkpoint Charlie: Cold War history up close

The construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961. One of eight inner-city border crossings was created on Friedrichstrasse. Today, Checkpoint Charlie is a special place of remembrance. (04.11.2019)  

Angela Merkel's American dream — if the Berlin Wall hadn't fallen

If the Berlin Wall had never fallen in 1989, today the German Chancellor might be on a road trip through the US and listening to Bruce Springsteen, she told a magazine. But she wouldn't have taken an American car. (05.11.2019)  

The demonstration that took down East Germany

On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall. (04.11.2019)  

1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution

The fall of the Berlin Wall was not only a political revolution but the start of a cultural awakening that reverberated from German clubs around the world. Now, Berlin's iconic club scene aims to get UNESCO recognition. (01.11.2019)  

The Berlin Wall in film

From Billy Wilder to Steven Spielberg and from James Bond to "Good Bye, Lenin!": the Berlin Wall played a major role in German and international films. (05.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall: What happened to the euphoria?  

Related content

Kaufhaus des Westens am 20 01 2018 in Berlin KaDeWe

East Germans storm KaDeWe after Berlin Wall falls 07.11.2019

East Germans headed West to go shopping once the Berlin Wall came down 30 years ago

Deutschland Alexanderplatz-Demonstration 1989

The demonstration that took down East Germany 04.11.2019

On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Explainer: The Berlin Wall 04.11.2019

For forty years Germany was divided into the Federal Republic of Germany in the West and the German Democratic Republic in the East. The division ended on Oct. 3, 1990, when the two sides were reunified.

Advertisement