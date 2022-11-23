Germany: Energy crisis likely to dominate budget debate

The policies of Germany's ruling coalition are coming under close scrutiny in a "general debate" on the 2023 budget. Disputes are likely to center on ways to manage current energy supply problems.

The German parliament starts its "general debate" on the budget for 2023 on Wednesday, with the current energy crisis in Europe likely to feature largely in discussions.

The four-hour debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, is seen as the climax of budget discussions and traditionally a forum for heated disputes about government policy between the chancellor and opposition leaders.

Proceedings opened with a virulent attack on government policy by the leader of the opposition Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, who accused the coalition of having neglected the chance to reform Germany in a crisis situation largely brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz countered Merz's criticism of the government's handling of the war in Ukraine, among other things highlighting the decision to break with the previous policy of not delivering weapons to conflict zones.

'Debt brake' to be applied once more

The draft budget put forward by Germany's ruling coalition of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD), environmentalist Greens and business-focused Free Democrats (FDP) envisions expenditure of €495.8 billion ($512.5 billion).

Although Germany's so-called debt brake is to be reinstated in 2023 after a three-year break to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, new borrowing to the tune of more than €45 billion is possible amid recession fears.

The debt brake limits government borrowing to 0.35% of the gross domestic product.

The federal budget is scheduled to go to the vote in parliament on Friday.

