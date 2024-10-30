Germany: Economy grows slightly in third quarter

Germany has narrowly avoided entering a recession. The country's export-heavy economy has been suffering due to decreasing industrial orders.

Germany's federal statistics agency Destatis unveiled its quarterly estimate of the country's GDP on Wednesday.

The numbers showed slight growth of 0.2% in the third quarter of 2024, indicating that the country narrowly avoided entering a recession.

Unemployment remained almost unchanged at 2.8 million people.

Europe's largest economy has been hit by declining industrial orders, weakening its export-heavy bottom line.

