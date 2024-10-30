  1. Skip to content
Germany: Economy grows slightly in third quarter

October 30, 2024

Germany has narrowly avoided entering a recession. The country's export-heavy economy has been suffering due to decreasing industrial orders.

Euro bills
Germany was briefly in a recession in 2023Image: Burkhard Schubert/Future Image/IMAGO

Germany's federal statistics agency Destatis unveiled its quarterly estimate of the country's GDP on Wednesday.

The numbers showed slight growth of 0.2% in the third quarter of 2024, indicating that the country narrowly avoided entering a recession.

Unemployment remained almost unchanged at 2.8 million people.

Europe's largest economy has been hit by declining industrial orders, weakening its export-heavy bottom line.

More to follow...